The Best Anti-Ageing Skin Care Tips You Need To Follow Right Now
Anti-ageing creams have become a huge industry simply because of our desire to hold the time still and enjoy youthful skin. Sadly, the clock of skin ageing can not be reversed. Our skin will age inevitably. Hold on! All is not lost. We can't stop the process of skin ageing. But nobody said you can't push it further. Swapping your irresponsible skincare routine with skin-friendly routine can do a lot for your skin.
Instead of using the chemically-infused anti-ageing creams, which do not really walk their talk, pamper your skin with minute changes in your routine and enjoy healthy, nourished and supple skin. So, if you want to fight skin ageing and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, we got the best anti-ageing skincare tips for you. Here we go!
Get On With Facial Massage
Facial massage is a skincare practice that takes a few minutes but can do wonders to lift your skin. Few times in a week, take some nourishing facial oil and massage it into your skin using upward circular motions. The upward motion boosts the blood circulation in your face, improves skin elasticity and helps to lift your face. Massage your face for about 5 minutes.
Sunscreen On, Ageing Gone
The harmful rays of the sun are known to cause signs of skin ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. This is the reason the importance of sunscreens is stressed as much as it is. It provides a protective shield to your skin. So, be regular with your sunscreen. Apply a thick layer of sunscreen on your face and let it sink into your skin. If you know you are going to be outside for a longer period, reapply the sunscreen every two hours. Your sunscreen should have the SPF of at least 30.
Look For Products With SPF
Sun protection does not always come in the form of sunscreens. A great trick to boost up sun protection for your skin is to use products which have SPF in them, especially make-up products. You will find plenty of these products in the market.
Keep The Skin Moisturised
Keeping the skin moisturised is the best thing you can do to your skin. With age, the sebum production of your skin reduces. This means that your skin becomes dry and dull. It loses it elasticity and starts to sag. So, keep the moisturising on and enjoy soft and supple skin.
Steam, Steam And Steam
To give steam to the face somehow is considered a luxury. And that is understandable. After all, the luxurious facial treatments we opt, have a steaming session. Do you ever wonder why? It opens up the skin pores, take the grime out of them and makes it easy for the goodness of the skincare products to reach you.
Get Rid Of Dead Skin Regularly
Our skin sheds skin cells and over time they build up. These are what is famously known as dead skin cells. Build-up dead skin cells can clog the skin pores and give way to various skincare issues, including skin ageing. To prevent that, exfoliate your skin with a gentle scrub twice a week.
Sleep Well For Good Skin Days
Your skin rejuvenates while you sleep. Your skin repairs itself and the regeneration of skin cells happens while your sleep. Your beauty sleep is a must. Try to sleep for 6-8 hours every day. It will rest your mind and your skin.
Be Mindful Of What You Put On Your Skin
A sad truth- we take the product that appeals to us, not the one which is the best for our skin. There are certain ingredients that are nourishing for the skin and are best for our specific skin type. Know your skin type and know the ingredients that you should and shouldn't put on your skin. Start this by simply flipping the product and read the ingredient list, the next time you buy a product. Get familiar with your ingredients.
Take Off Your Make-up At EOD
Sleeping with your make-up on is a habit you need to change immediately. It does no good for your sleep or your skin. Before you go to sleep, remove the make-up, cleanse your face and put on a hydrating night cream. Let the nourishing products do their job while you take your beauty sleep.
Break A Sweat
Exercising is good for your body and your skin. It improves the blood circulation of your body, helps flush the waste and toxins out of your body and improve your skin elasticity and its texture. Exercising for 45-60 minutes 5 days a week can prevent the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Cut Back On Sugar
When the sugar goes into your body, happens a natural process called glycation. It basically involves the sugar attaching itself to skin's useful proteins and produce free radicals that are harmful to the skin. This damages the skin and causes it to age. To tackle that, eat as less sugar as possible.
Say No To Smoking
Not only for your health, smoking is toxic for your skin as well. It accelerates the process of skin ageing and makes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles evident. The nicotine present in the cigarettes restricts the normal flow of blood to your skin, holds up the healing of skin and cause your skin to age.
And we are done, fellas! Follow these tips to pamper your skin and forget about those wrinkles and fine lines. The best time to incorporate these tips in your routine is in your 20s, when your skin is at its best. However, it's never too late. Start caring for your skin today to get amazing results tomorrow.