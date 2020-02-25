Just In
- 2 hrs ago Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Raises Fashion Bar With Her Two Latest Printed Outfits
-
- 3 hrs ago Happy Birthday Urvashi Rautela: Her Six Most Party-Worthy Outfits That Will Make You Look Chic
- 4 hrs ago 8 Tips To Increase Intimacy When You Grow Old
- 5 hrs ago Happy Birthday Sanya Malhotra: Casual Fashion Goals From The Badhaai Ho Actress
Don't Miss
- News Ivanka picks Indian designer Anita Dongre on day 2 of India visit
- Technology NASA InSight Lander Unravels Mysteries Of Mars Interiors
- Sports DRS to be used in Ranji Trophy semifinal between Saurashtra and Gujarat
- Automobiles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 & Vitpilen 250 Prices Announced At Rs 1.8 Lakh: Bookings Open At Rs 5,000
- Finance Gold Price Falls Below Rs. 43000 Levels; Experts Suggest ‘Buy On Dips'
- Movies Dhanush Wraps Up Second Schedule Of Karnan, Finishes 90% Of The Shoot
- Travel 8 Best Summer Beach Destinations In India
- Education Top 20 Universities In Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020
What Is Congested Skin And How To Treat It?
Having a bad skin day or getting a pimple once in a blue moon is natural. After all, we can't always keep up with the ideal skincare routine. But, frequent breakouts and persistent dull skin indicate that the problem runs deeper. Deeply clogged pores and recurring breakouts is a tell-all sign of congested skin. For the most part, we tackle all our skin problems the same way. Cleansing it, scrubbing and applying a moisturising lotion. But, certain skin problems need a customised solution or else the issue can aggravate. Congested skin is one such skin problem. You might be wondering what is congested skin and how do you know if you have it? We've answered all your questions here.
What Is Congested Skin?
Congested skin is marked by large open pores having multiple comedones making the skin rough and causing frequent breakouts. It is the large open pores that are the culprit here. Our skin sheds dead skin cells and building up of these dead skin cells on the skin clogs the skin pores and leads to congested skin. Furthermore, your skin comes in contact with dust and pollution, comedogenic skincare and make-up products regularly. All of these factors lead to skin congestion.
Congested skin is not simple. It is a composition of different skin issues. Blackheads, whiteheads, breakouts and dull skin all make up for congested skin.
How Do You Know If Your Skin Is Congested?
Run your hands through your face. Do you feel the rough texture? Have people been telling you lately that your skin looks dull? There are chances that you have congested skin. Look for the signs below to confirm is you have congested skin.
- Blackheads
- Whiteheads
- Bumpy skin
- Frequent breakouts
Causes Of Congested Skin
Skin congestion is primarily caused due to large open pores that get blocked by dead skin cells, excessive oil produced in the skin, dust and pollution. Lack of proper skincare, hormonal imbalance, bad eating habits and using wrong skin care and make-up products can also be blamed for congested skin. If you are a regular make-up person, not cleaning your make-up tools can also infect the skin and cause congested skin. Not only that, over or under cleansing and exfoliation can also be the reason for your congested skin.
In short, clogging of skin pores is the cause of congested skin.
How To Deal With Congested Skin
Congested skin can be a nightmare to deal with. The rough texture of the skin needs time and the persistent breakouts can test your patience. Fortunately, to treat congested skin is easy. All that is need is for you to pay attention to your skincare routine and eating habits.
First things first. You need to deep cleanse and exfoliate your skin regularly. Do not overdo it though. Over-exfoliating the skin can make the matter worse. Cleanse your skin twice a day with a gentle soap-free cleanser. To exfoliate the skin, look for products that have alpha-hydroxy acids. Salicylic acid, glycolic acid, mandelic acid, malic acid and lactic acid are alpha hydroxy acids that will gently exfoliate the skin without making it excessively dry or causing any harm. However, if you have sensitive skin fruit enzymes are a great way to exfoliate the skin. Look for products with papaya or pineapple. These fruits contain enzymes that exfoliate the skin and add glow to your skin.
11 Quick & Effective Home Remedies To Treat Clogged Pores On Face
Secondly, use products that are meant for your skin type. Using wrong skincare products can be quite damaging for the skin.
Lastly, clean your make-up brushes and remember to remove your make-up before going to sleep.