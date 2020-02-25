What Is Congested Skin And How To Treat It?

What Is Congested Skin? Congested skin is marked by large open pores having multiple comedones making the skin rough and causing frequent breakouts. It is the large open pores that are the culprit here. Our skin sheds dead skin cells and building up of these dead skin cells on the skin clogs the skin pores and leads to congested skin. Furthermore, your skin comes in contact with dust and pollution, comedogenic skincare and make-up products regularly. All of these factors lead to skin congestion. Congested skin is not simple. It is a composition of different skin issues. Blackheads, whiteheads, breakouts and dull skin all make up for congested skin.

How Do You Know If Your Skin Is Congested? Run your hands through your face. Do you feel the rough texture? Have people been telling you lately that your skin looks dull? There are chances that you have congested skin. Look for the signs below to confirm is you have congested skin. Blackheads

Whiteheads

Bumpy skin

Frequent breakouts

Causes Of Congested Skin Skin congestion is primarily caused due to large open pores that get blocked by dead skin cells, excessive oil produced in the skin, dust and pollution. Lack of proper skincare, hormonal imbalance, bad eating habits and using wrong skin care and make-up products can also be blamed for congested skin. If you are a regular make-up person, not cleaning your make-up tools can also infect the skin and cause congested skin. Not only that, over or under cleansing and exfoliation can also be the reason for your congested skin. In short, clogging of skin pores is the cause of congested skin.