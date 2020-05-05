All The Reasons Why Men Should Get A Pedicure Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

The beauty world has become more accommodating today and it is for the better. Men pampering themselves is no longer a hush-hush matter. When it comes to pedicure, it is not just a pampering session but also one that keeps our feet healthy and clean. Women often get pedicures done. But it is not a service limited to women. Men can also get a pedicure done. In fact, getting a pedicure done is as important for a man as it for a woman, if not more.

Men usually do not take care of their feet. Mix it with the foot trapped inside the shoe whole day and us running around on our feet, pedicure becomes even more important. To convince those of you who still have not given pedicure a try, we have listed all the reasons that you should along with a step-by-step guide on how you can do a quick pedicure at home.

Reasons For Men To Get Pedicure

It removes the hard skin off your feet

Women often go for pedicures to get soft and beautiful feet. They use foot creams regularly to maintain the softness. It is no secret, however, that men also have rough and skin on the feet especially around the ankles. Soaking the feet in warm water and scrubbing it during the pedicure helps to get rid of the hard skin off your feet.

It gets rids of smelly feet

Usually trapped in some kinds of shoes, formal or otherwise, our feet start to smell. No matter how much we wash it with the soap, the smell does not seem to leave completely. A pedicure is a great way to make your feet soft and get rid of the bastard smell.

It is big-time relaxation

If you did not know it already, pedicure refreshes not just your feet but also your mind. The process of a pedicure is relaxing and it helps you to unwind. And with us constantly on our devices for work or leisure, a few minutes of relaxation are necessary once in a while.

Keeps your feet healthy and beautiful

The process of pedicure involves soaking, scrubbing, nail clipping and moisturising. All these steps pamper your feet. It removes the dead skin from your feet and the grime build up near your nails leaving you with healthy and beautiful feet.

How To Give Yourself A Pedicure At Home

While you definitely should experience the salon pedicure with all the amazing foot care products, you can easily do a relaxing pedicure at home to relax your feet. All you need is a foot scrub, pair of nail clippers and a moisturising foot cream or lotion.

Take a basin of lukewarm water. You can add any aromatic oil or body lotion in the water to make the experience pleasurable to your senses. Dip your feet in the water and let it soak for 5-10 minutes.

Take out your feet from the water and use a soft towel to pat your feet dry.

Use a foot scrub to remove the dead and rough skin from your feet.

Dust off and grime and pull out your nail clippers.

Use the nail clippers to cut your toenails short.

Next, use a nail filer to file the nail. Start filing from one side of your nail and slowly move towards the opposite side.

Once done, rinse your feet and pat dry.

Apply some moisturiser on your feet and you are done.