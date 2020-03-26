How Often Should You Get Facial Done To See Visible Results Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Skincare is an everyday job. If you want flawless skin, that is. Your basic skin care needs are completed by the three-step skincare routine- you know, the usual- cleansing, exfoliating and moisturising. If you want to move a step ahead from this basic skincare steps, then you move to serums, toners, sheet masks, face packs etc. These give your skin the extra boost that it needs to replenish itself. All of these things are at-home skincare steps. But, what about the beauty treatments that are done professionally?

Talking about professional skincare treatments, one that is highly vouched for is the facial. There are a lot of women and men who go for a facial regularly and claim that it helps rejuvenate the skin and fight skincare woes like fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and sagging skin. Is facial really that helpful? And how often should you get facial done? Let's find out the answer to these questions.

What Does A Facial Entail?

Facial for the skin is relaxation time. While there are tons of facial options available, the basic facial entails a set procedure. The professional at the salon deep cleanses and exfoliates the skin followed by an enriching mask and facial massage. The massage does the trick for the skin. It moves the muscles and improves blood circulation in the face to improve skin appearance and texture. The mask and the rest of the treatment differ depending on the type of facial you have chosen.

Facial becomes more important and effective as you age. As the skin ages, it starts to sag and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles becomes evident. To prevent this, many women chose the facial route. The face masks and moisturising creams used during the facial process contains ingredients that can improve the collagen production in the skin and makes it youthful. The massage portion of it further helps the process.

What Are The Facial Options Available For You? With the facials gaining such huge popularity, we have a lot of facials available in the market today. From basic facials to pamper yourself with to facials specific to a skin issue you are facing, you have your options. Although, the more specific ones are not on the cheaper side and are definitely going to burn a hole in your pocket, if done regularly. The most common facial is the paraffin facial that helps to tackle oily skin and adds radiance to your face. Another popular facial is the acne-reduction facial. It entails deep cleansing the skin and unclogging the skin pores to help clear the acne. Gold and fruit facials are rather common for relaxing the skin and adding a natural glow to it. Aromatherapy facials are fasting becoming a favourite of many. These use aromatherapy oils to relax the mind and face. The hottest sensation in facials right now, however, is galvanic facial. The galvanic facial is for people with parched skin. This facial locks the moisture in your skin and cleanse your skin pores to nourish the extremely dry and dehydrated skin. How Often Should You Get A Facial? While there is no hard and fast rule as to how often can you get a facial done, experts suggest that you limit the facial frequency to once a month. This, of course, is for the basic facial that you get to add radiance to your face. If you are opting for an acne-reducing facial, you can get it done every 6-8. However, it is better you consult your dermatologist first before opting for such treatments. Then, there are those intense facials for hyperpigmentation that should be done every 3 months or so. Another thing you need to note here is that getting a facial done is not magic. You may feel great after getting a facial done, but that radiance won't last long. To get the full benefit of a facial, you need to go for it regularly. What You Need To Be Careful About! Facials are supposed to be rejuvenating for the skin. But, done wrong it can harm your skin. So, here are certain things you need to be careful of. Exfoliation is an important part of the facial. It removes the dead skin cells, dirt and impurities from the skin and refreshes it. This is also a process which should be done gently. The scrub used to exfoliate the skin should have fine particles that are gentle on the skin. Scrubs with chunky particles can cut and irritate the skin. So, while getting your facial done, make sure the scrub is one that your skin loves.

For those in their 40s and 50s, just going for the facial won't help your skin. You need to consult your dermatologist before getting these skin treatments done.

Another important part of the facial is the face mask. When the professional is wiping the face mask, ensure that the mask in removed in an upper swiping motion. Using a downward motion will only exaggerate the signs of skin ageing.

After getting your facial done, do not take bath with too cold or too hot water. Use lukewarm water to relax your skin and body.

It is not advisable to apply make-up on your skin immediately after the facial is done. It will just block your freshly unclogged skin pores.