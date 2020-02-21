10 Amazing Ways To Use Highlighter On The Face Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Who doesn't love the Goddess-like glow that people can't help but compliment! Highlighter is the make-up product that gives you that glow. And that is the reason why make-up lovers swear by the highlighter. Whether you are wearing a full face of make-up or rocking the bare face look, highlighter can be used to give that oomph to your look.

Highlighter is also a make-up product that can be used in multiple ways while doing your make-up. And who doesn't love a product that can enhance the look in more ways than one? Highlighter is 'the' make-up product that can be used in multiple ways across your face and still not be overbearing.

So, if you are wondering how to glow up and make the best use of your highlighter, continue reading.

On The Cheekbones

This is the most common way to use a highlighter. Smile a bit and apply the highlighter on your protruding cheekbones in a diagonal manner. Use your fingertips or highlighter brush to blend the product in.

On Your Temple

To get an even glow on the side of your face, put the highlighter on the side of your temples as well. Apply the highlighter just below your hairline and blend it in.

On The Bridge Of Your Nose

To make your nose appear sharper, this is the trick you need. Apply the highlighter across the bridge of your nose in a thin straight line. This works even better when you contour your nose.

On The Tip Of Your Nose

If applying the highlighter on the bridge of your nose is intimidating for you, you can apply the highlighter just on the tip of your nose. It will instantly jazz up your look.

On Your Cupid's Bow

Make your lips pop and don that sensual pout by applying the highlighter on your cupid's bow.

On The Inner Corner Of Your Eyes

A great trick to open up your eyes and add glam to your look is to highlight the inner corner of your eyes. Take some highlighter on a small eyeshadow brush or your fingertips and apply it on the inner corner of your eyes.

On Your Eyelids

Notch-up your eyeshadow skills by adding a touch of highlighter on the centre of your eyelids. It amps up the look and makes your eyes look bigger.

On Your Browbone

To gift an instant lift to your eyebrows, swipe some highlighter on your browbone. Whether or not you are wearing eyeshadow, this trick always works.

With Your Base

For that dewy and luminous finish, mix the highlighter with your foundation, moisturiser, BB cream or tinted moisturiser. It will give your face a natural glow.

On Your Lips

Just a touch of highlighter on the centre of your lips will make even the basic lip shade exotic and work as your lip plumper as well.

Are you amazed yet? With all these amazing uses of highlighter, you will never have a dull make-up day. Which is your favourite way to use the highlighter? Tell us in the comment section below.