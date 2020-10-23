Get Perfect Eyebrows With These Marvelous Tips Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Eyebrows matter! Your eyebrows don't only add to the piercing eye look but also define your face. Eyebrows done well add structure to your face. Needless to say, they are an important feature of your face. But, it is in the last few years that doing the eyebrows has become such an important part of our make-up routine.

If we don't have time to do the entire make-up routine, filling the eyebrows, putting on mascara and nude lipstick can instantly make us more well put-together. Found in every girl's make-up bag, eyebrows pencils and gels are have taken our eyebrow game up a notch.

That doesn't mean we are a pro at eyebrow game. Filling in the eyebrows can give major stress to many of us. In our quest for similar-looking sharp eyebrows, we somehow end up with mismatched eyebrows. No more! Here are some tips every girl must know to get perfect eyebrows. Never again will you be disappointed with your brows. So, shall we?

1. Follow The Rule- Brows Are Sisters, Not Twins

While doing our brows, we put a lot of stress on getting the eyebrows to look exactly the same. The result? We end up with completely different looking eyebrows that also look unnatural. To prevent this, always keep in mind that your eyebrows are supposed to be sisters and not twins. Do the best with each eyebrow separately and don't worry about them looking the same.

2. Follow The Natural Shape Of Your Brow

Doing your eyebrows is so much easier when you follow the natural shape of your brows. If you are blessed with naturally fuller brows, just fill in the gaps and brush through your brows. Trying to create a different shape from your natural brows will look unnatural and we don't want that.

If you have scanty brows, make sure that you draw in very natural-looking brows and use small strokes to create the illusion of eyebrow hair.

3. Use Gentle Strokes

This is an important tip to remember if you want natural brows. Instead of long and sharp strokes to fill in your brows, use short and gentle strokes. Start from the middle of your brows and follow your natural brow shape in gentle strokes. Move to the start of your brows next with short strokes almost creating eyebrow hairs for a more natural look.

4. Find The Right Brow Product For You

Brow pencils are the most common product when it comes to filling in the brows. Don't let that stop you from trying all the options available out there. If you are not the biggest fan of a brow pencil, there are various other options that you might love. Eyebrow gels and brown mascara are the most popular alternatives for eyebrow pencil. You can also go for a brown shade from your favourite eyebrow palette to fill in your brows. So, explore and choose the right brow product for you.

5. Choose A Lighter Shade, Always

Choosing a darker shade of eyebrow pencil is a mistake we often make. Even if you think you need a black eyebrow pencil, we suggest you go for a lighter, possibly brown, shade. This is especially important for people with fair complexion. The black colour filled-in your brows look fake and awkward on the face. Brown shade, however, is a subtle shade that blends in beautifully with your brows.

6. Always Comb Your Brows

Doing your eyebrows isn't just about defining and filling in the brows. The last step of the process is the most important- brushing the brows. After you are done filling the brows, always use a spoolie to brush through your brows. This sets your eyebrow in place and gives a more natural look.

7. Clean Up With Concealer

What is the thing you are most worried about when doing your brows? For many, it is getting the flawless finish after doing the brows. Well, there is a simple trick to get the finish you so want. After you are done doing your brows, use some concealer on a flat brush to clean the edges. It will not only add precision to the look but also helps to hide any mistakes you might have made while doing the brows.