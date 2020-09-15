This Tweezer Trick To Shape Your Brows Is Going To Be Your Favourite Beauty Hack Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Eyebrows have become an obsession lately. Women are all over the internet wanting to know the secret to perfect brows. They want to know which product to use, they want to know the best technique to use and they want to know the perfect shape for their eyebrows.

With the beauty 'gurus' on YouTube stressing on the importance of 'shaping the brows' and using luxury products to do it, the eyebrow obsession has only being fueled. We don't want to compromise on that are anything less than 'on fleek'.

In hindsight, the eyebrow craze is nothing new. The world of beauty has always had a thing for brows. Remember the uber thin brows that the 90s kids so regret now? Yep, eyebrows have been a thing of obsession. And if you are not naturally endowed with beautiful and thick eyebrows looking for quick eyebrow hacks, you are at the right place.

15 Oils To Grow Thick Eyebrows

The tweezer trick we have for you today is going to be your favourite of all your beauty hacks. All you need to get perfect eyebrows is a pair of tweezers and some brow gel to master the perfect brows. So, let's get on with it already!

The Tweezer Hack: Step-By-Step Guide

Step 1: Coat the edges of your tweezers with the eyebrow gel of your choice. The best tweezers to master this hack are the one with the slanted tip.

Step 2: Place the brow gel-coated tweezers at the thicker ends of your brows. If you have very thin brows, pinch the tweezers a little bit to get a natural thickness. Now, start dragging the tweezers along the length of your brows.

Step 3: Pinch your tweezers as you go along. Once you reach the arch or the desired arch of your brows, compress the tweezer some more and swipe it down in a clean sweep and close it to get the pointed end.

Step 4: If you have any gaps in your brows, fill it in with an eyebrow pencil using crisp, short strokes. Then use a spoolie to brush through your eyebrows and blend it the line you have created with the eyebrow gel. When it is all blended in, you will have your perfect eyebrows!

So, wasn't that amazing? This hack will take you not more than 5 minutes to do your brows. With practice, you would be able to play with the thickness and shape of your brows. Keep practising and enjoy the best brows of your life!