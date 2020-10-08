Natural Home Remedies To Darken Grey Eyebrows Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Grey eyebrows is a situation we aren't prepared for. Spotting a few grey hairs on your eyebrows can make you panic. Grey eyebrows maybe a sign of premature ageing and is an issue faced by many people today. Or your grey eyebrows can be a sign of an underlying nutritional deficiency. No matter the reason, this issue is best dealt with ASAP.

Don't worry! You do not need to go to extreme measure to cover your grey eyebrows. All you need is some natural ingredients. Read on to know the best natural home remedies to manage grey eyebrows.

Natural Home Remedies For Grey Eyebrows

1. Amla Amla is a well-known remedy to prevent premature greying of hair.[1] You can also use this amazing natural ingredient to hide your grey eyebrows. Not only does it cover the grey hair, but it also gives you more fuller and healthier eyebrows. What you need 5 medium-size amla

A glass of water How to use Chop and deseed the amla.

Add the chopped amla to the water.

Put this water on heat and bring it to a boil.

Allow the solution to cool down to room temperature.

Apply the solution to your eyebrows.

Leave it at that.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week for best result.

You can also use this solution as a final rinse after hair wash to fight grey hair.

Drink this amla juice for additional benefits. 15 Oils To Grow Thick Eyebrows 2. Coffee Coffee is a great natural alternative to darken the hair. Coffee is often used with the henna powder to give an intense colour to the hair.[2] It can also be used to hide your grey eyebrow. But, it is important to brew a strong cup of coffee for it to work. What you need 2 tsp coffee powder

2 tbsp cold water

1 cup of normal water How to use Mix the coffee powder with cold water. Keep it aside.

Next, boil the cup of normal water.

Add the coffee solution to it and mix well.

Allow the concoction to cool down to room temperature.

Rinse your eyebrows using this coffee concoction.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy every alternate day for the best result. 3. Vegetable dyes Foods such as beetroot, carrot, saffron and sage have a natural colour that might help to cover your grey eyebrows. Although, the colour palette of natural dyes is pink and orange, so it might not help all of you. What you need Foods with natural colour(beetroot, saffron, carrot and sage) How to use Extract the juice from the food of our choice.

Rinse your eyebrows with the obtained juice.

Leave it on for 30-45 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Use this remedy once a day for the best result. 4. Black tea Black tea is also another great natural ingredient for covering the grey eyebrows. Tannic acid present in the black tea helps to darken the hair over time.[3] Just like coffee, you need to brew a strong cup of tea for it to give the best result. What you need 4-5 black tea bags/4-5 tbsp tea leaves

1 cup of water How to use Brew a strong cup of black tea using tea bags or tea leaves.

Allow it to cool down to room temperature.

Apply the solution to your brows.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy 1-2 times a week for the best result. Eyebrow Mapping Is The Latest Craze In Brow Town; Know What It Is And How To Do It At Home Smart Hacks To Cover Grey Eyebrows The natural remedies take time to show effect. If you do not have that time and you want a smart solution for your problem, we have a few for you.

Pluck it! Just like you would pull out the extra eyebrow hair to push the parlour appointment further, you can pluck out the grey eyebrows. However, this method is effective only if you have a few grey eyebrow hairs. If you have a lot of grey hair, this is not a great option.

Use an eyebrow pencil. The eyebrow pencil can not only define and fill in your brows but also cover the grey hair. Use the pencil as you would normally do. Just go a little bit hard on the grey hair.

Mascara to the rescue! If you have naturally dark hair, you can use the mascara to cover the grey eyebrows. Using a mascara will define and colour your eyebrows at the same time. However, before you use the mascara, make sure that you wipe the product at the neck of the bottle to make it less intense.

You can also use your regular hair dye to cover the grey hair. Be really careful while using it. It can easily stain the skin around the brows, giving you an unnatural look.