The Best Way To Do Your Eyebrows

Eyebrows have the power not many people are aware of. Brows define and frame your face, and pull the whole look together. Even if you are not into make-up and dressing up, just defining and filling in your brows can make a huge difference on the way you look. So, you understand the importance of perfectly styled eyebrows.

If you look at the make-up community, doing the brows has become an innate part of the look. Make-up artists to make-up lovers are exploring different products and techniques to groom and shape the eyebrows. But, it isn't as simple as you would think. Please, do not think that doing your eyebrows is a piece of cake. There is a proper technique and process that you need to keep in mind if you want perfect brows.

Today, we bring to you an easy ten-step technique to get the best brows of your life. Hold on! We know you must be thinking ten-step is a tad too much. But, it is just a detailed breakdown of the steps. Once you get familiar with the technique it won't take you more than 5 minutes to do it. So, let's get ahead and look at how to get perfectly groomed and styled eyebrows.

How To Get The Perfect Eyebrows

1. Line the inner outline of your brows

Start with lining the inner outline of your brows. This is important. It makes your brows neat and crisp. Use an eyebrow brush or pencil to do that. Keep your hands steady while doing this step.

2. Create an arch that looks natural

We all love pointy eyebrows. It adds sass to your look. And if you don't have a natural arch in your brows, you can create one using the eyebrow products. But make sure that it looks natural. To ensure that, using a spoolie brush your eyebrow hair downwards and then create an arch that you desire.

3. Extend the tail of your eyebrow in a way that it looks real

Long extended eyebrows are desired by all. They structure and define your face like a dream. If you naturally have a long tail, good for you! You just need to define and fill in a bit using the brow product. But if you have short eyebrows, you can extend your eyebrows. But do it in a way that looks natural. And you can do that by using a simple trick. Diagonally place your eyebrow pencil from the end of your nostril towards your brows. The place where the pencil meets your brow bone is where the tail of your eyebrow should end. Don't extend it beyond that point.

4. Use gentle strokes to create a hair-like effect at the start of your brows

Now it comes to filling in the eyebrows. Begin with the start of your brows. And to make it realistic use gentle strokes in flicking motions to create lines in the direction of your eyebrow hair so that it gives the illusion of thicker brows.

5. Outline the upper outline of your eyebrows

Now that inner outlining is done, now is the time to outline the upper portion of your brows. Use an eyebrow pencil or eyebrow brush to do that. Again, keep your hands steady.

6. Fill in any gaps in your eyebrows

There might be some sparse spots in your brows that you particularly want to cover. The next step after you outline your eyes is just that. Use the eyebrow product of your choice to fill in the gaps. Fill in your brows in the direction of the hair growth and with precise and gentle strokes.

7. Blend, blend and blend

Blending is the key to a flawless make-up look. And same is the case while doing your eyebrows. Take your time blending the product in and make sure everything looks as natural and real as possible.

8. Use a gel eyebrow product to make it look seamless

Now that you have done all this, you might feel that your eyebrows don't look as natural as you like. To correct that, we have a great solution for you- use an eyebrow gel. Apply some eyebrow gel all over brows.

9. Run a spoolie through your eyebrows

And now to add finesse to the look, run a spoolie through your hair in the direction of the hair growth. Also, if you apply a hair gel don't wait too long or it will set. Immediately brush through your eyebrows. This makes them look quite natural.

10. Clean up the brows using some concealer

And the last step is to clean up and mistakes or imperfections. To do that, take some concealer on an eyebrow brush and outline your eyebrows using it. Blend the concealer in. This gives you a precisely done look.

And that, my friends, is how you get the eyebrows of your dreams. Apart from these steps, there are some tips that you must know to make the look even more flawless. Take a look.

Important Tips That You Must Know!

Be careful while choosing the shade of your eyebrow product. It should be close to the natural colour of your eyebrows.

When you apply any product on your eyebrow, make sure that you start from the middle of the brows to prevent the colour from being too intense at the start of your brow.

Your blending technique makes a lot of difference in how natural your eyebrows look. So, take your time to blend the product in. Don't worry, you will get faster with time.

Use light strokes while putting the product at the start of your brows.

If you are a beginner in shaping your eyebrows, ensure that you follow the natural shape of your brows and not try to tweak too much.

Don't stress if both the eyebrows are a little bit different. Your eyebrows are supposed to be sisters but not twin sisters. So, take it easy.

Practice, practice and practice. The more you practice, the better and faster you become.