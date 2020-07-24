Eyebrow Mapping Is The Latest Craze In Brow Town; Know What It Is And How To Do It At Home Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Getting the perfect brows is as much a matter of personal preference as it is a matter of what suits your face shape. It can be quite confusing to decide which eyebrow shape will flatter your face the most. Should you keep it thick or thin? Elongated or short? Round or arched?

Mastering the brows isn't a joke! Brows can give your real tough time. They are such a personal thing that you can't really rely on other's experiences. Oh, don't you worry! Mathematics has your back! Yep, you got that right. Getting the perfect brows using eyebrow mapping has become such a huge thing today. And why wouldn't it be? It is the easiest, most amazing way of getting the eyebrows of your dreams. If you still haven't heard about eyebrow, it is high time that you do.

So today, we unlock the secret to perfect brows and talk about what is eyebrow mapping and how you can do it at home by yourself.

What Is Eyebrow Mapping?

Getting your eyebrows perfectly done entails three elements- the start of the brows, the end of the brows and the arch of the brows. Eyebrow mapping is a three-step process that helps us to decide where exactly each element of your brow should be. It helps you to trace where your brow should begin, where it should end and where exactly it should be arched. After your eyebrows are mapped, you will have brows shaped, defined and filled to perfection.

As the process entails measuring your eyes, it immediately gives you the eyebrow shape suitable for your face. Who would've thought mathematics would be so fascinating!

While it is suggested eyebrow mapping is best done by a professional, there is no reason you can't do it yourself at your home with precision. And we are here to help you with that. Below is your ultimate guide to eyebrow mapping.

How You Can Do Eyebrow Mapping At Home

Step 1: We begin by deciding the starting of your eyebrows. To do this, you need a long make-up brush. Place one end of the make-up brush at the corner of your nose. Hold the brush in a straight line through the inner corner of your eyes. Mark the point, using an eyebrow pencil, where the brush touches your brows. This would be where your brows should start.

Step 2: Next, we figure out the arch of your brows. This is a little tricky and should be done with caution. Hold the brush from the corner of your nose diagonally in a way that it should pas through the centre of your eyes. Mark the highest point where the brush touches your brows. This is where the arch of your brows should be.

Step 3: At last, we decide the end of the brows. For this, hold the brush from the corner of your nose towards teh outer corner of your eyes. The point where the brush touches your brows is where your eyebrows should end. Mark this point and remove the brush.

Step 4: Now you have a rough yet precise idea of how your brow should be shaped. Use a brow pencil to define your brows, using the marks you have made as your template. You can go with thick or thin brows as per your preference. We would, however, suggest, keep it as natural as possible.

Step 5: After you have defined your brows, gently brush them upwards and fill them in using short and precise strokes. Brush through them a final time and you have your perfect eyebrows.

Wasn't that easy! It is a great technique to do the brows that never fails. So, what are you waiting for? Get the perfect brows you've always dreamed of with eyebrow mapping. Let us how it went for you in the comment section below.