Causes Of Eyebrow Hair Loss And How To Treat Them?

The trend of thick and well-shaped eyebrows never goes out. Since eyebrows is one of the most highlighted feature of your face, it is important to keep it groomed always.

So when the trend of thick and sharp eyebrows are going on it might not be good for some of you who are losing out hair on your eyebrows. Hair fall on eyebrows is a serious issue that needs to be given attention and treated at the right time.

But what exactly causes hair fall on eyebrows and what are the remedies? Today, we'll discuss about certain common causes of hair fall on eyebrows and various home remedies to treat them as well, Read on!

What Causes Eyebrow Hair Fall?

Eyebrows are an important feature of our face and losing them would bring a major change on the way we look. However there are certain reasons on why we lose out our eyebrow hair. Let's have a look at what they are.

1. Stress

Yes. Stress pulls out your eyebrow hair to some extent just as it causes hair loss on your head. Be it mental or physical stress, there are high chances that your eyebrow hair is losing out because of that.

2. Plucking

Plucking is necessary to maintain the shape of your eyebrows but overdoing it can cause eyebrow hair loss. Most of us prefer plucking over threading due to the pain involved. As a results constant plucking will lead to the loss of eyebrow hair.

3. Skin Irritation

Various skin related issues like seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis, etc., can cause itching and redness around the eyebrow areas. Constant scratching and itching around the eyebrow area can lead to hair loss.

4. Deficiency Of Nutrients

Hair loss due to nutrients or Vitamin deficiencies occur not only on the scalp but it can also occur on eyebrows. Various deficiencies on nutrients and vitamins like zinc, iron, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12 etc. can cause your eyebrow hair to fall down.

5. Aging

Losing out your eyebrow hair can also be due to aging. So if none of the above reasons are applicable to you, then this might be a reason.

How To Treat Eyebrow Hair Fall?

Olive Oil

Olive oil contains Vitamin E that helps in preventing hair loss.

All you need to do is warm a tbsp of olive oil and apply it on your eyebrows and gently massage in a circular motion. Wait for 30 minutes and wash it off after 30 minutes and rinse it off in warm water.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera can stimulate your hair follicles and help in moisturizing the hair, thus improving helping to reduce hair fall.

Take an aloe vera leaf and cut open it to scoop out the gel from it. Apply this fresh aloe vera gel on your eyebrows and gently massage for few minutes. After 30 minutes rinse it off in normal water.

Milk

Milk contains proteins that works best in growing the hair. With the help of a cotton swab apply some raw milk on your eyebrows. Leave it on for few minutes until it dries. Rinse it off after 20 minutes. Repeat this everyday for faster and better results.

Egg Yolk

Eggs helps in conditioning the hair and making it softer and healthier. Vitamin D and proteins contained in egg enhances hair growth.

Take an egg and separate the egg yolk from it. Beat the egg yolk until it turns soft. With the help of a cotton swab apply this on your eyebrows and leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes wash it off with cold water.

Some Tips To Be Followed

1. Avoid plucking eyebrows very often as it will not only lead to hair loss on eyebrows but also will prevent it from growing further.

2. Increase the quantity of protein and nutrient intake with food that has zinc, iron. You can include meat, vegetables, nuts, egg, fish, etc., to improve hair growth.