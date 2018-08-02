How To Make DIY Almond Kajal At Home?

Kajal is one of th most common and essential make-up product that most of women and girls out there adorn to wear. Just applying a small stroke of kajal can completely change the way you look.

Kajal(Kohl) is been used since generations by our mothers and grandmothers before these ready made kajals and eyeliners came in the market. Kajal has other benefist apart form enhancing the beauty of the eyes like giving a soothing effect and helping in removing impurities from the eyes.

Today, we'll be seeing on how we can easily make kajal at home. The major ingredient in this DIY kajal is almonds. Let us see how to make this simple DIY kajal at home with some common natural and herbal ingredients for those lovely looking dramatic eyes.

Ingredients

4-5 almonds

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2-3 tbsp coconut oil

Tweezer

Lighter

Plate/ceramic bowl.

How To Prepare?

1. Take a tweezer and pick up the almonds with the help of it.

2. Burn the almonds with the help of a lighter.

3. Burn it for about 10 minutes so that it turns to be crisp and dark.

4. Make sure that you do this by keeping a ceramic/bowl as a base.

5. Now, its time to make a powder of the burnt almonds.

6. You can use a muddler for this. If you do not have a muddler you can blend it it in a blender.

7. After you get a smooth and fine powder without no crumbs, its time to add the other important ingredients.

8. Cut a fresh aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel from it.

9. Add aloe vera gel and coconut oil in to the the burnt almonds and mix all the ingredients well to make a smooth paste in the consistency of kajal.

10. It is better to use a fresh aloe vera leaf for this. But if it's not available you can also use the ready made aloe vera gel that you get in the market.

11. Also if the coconut oil is solid, slightly heat it up in order to melt the oil and then use it in the recipe.

12. Store this kajal in an air tight glass jar so that it can stay for a longer time.

How To Apply

You can apply the kajal with the help of your fingertips which is the conventional. If you want to apply it as an eyeliner in the upper lid of your eyes, take an eyeliner brush an dip it in the kajal to draw a stroke and you are good to go.

Some tips:

Dust some talcum slightly under the dry area to prevent the kajal from smudging. You can dust the extra powder with a brush.

Always start applying kajal from the outer corners of the eyes and not inner corners.

If you have a primer, apply it on the firsthand before you start applying kajal to make your kajal last longer.

Benefits Of Almonds

Almonds have the ability to improve the growth of the eyelashes and also helps in improving the vision. The properties in almond will help in getting rid of any excess dirt and any impurities.

Benefits Of Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel has cooling properties that will provide a soothing effect to our eyes. Also it will help in making us look fresh and rejuvenated by keeping the dirt out.

Benefits Of Coconut Oil

Coconut oil provides the gel base to the kajal. It helps in moisturising the and cooling the eyes along with giving a smooth and oily texture to the kajal.