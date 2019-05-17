Cannes 2019: Recreate Kangana Ranaut's Fierce Boss Lady Make-up And Hairstyle Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Cannes Film Festival, the biggest film festival of the year, has commenced and as usual, is proving to be a delightful treat for all the fashion lovers out there.

Last year, Kangana Ranaut made her debut in the Cannes Film festival and charmed us all in that stunning Sabyasachi saree. And this year again she is back with a bang.

After her retro-inspired golden saree avatar, Kangana has bewitched us with her stunning boss lady look. Kangana was wearing a Nedret Taciroglu black pant suit and looking every part regal. With a bold eye look, wet pulled-back hair and sharply contoured face, she was a fierce sight to behold.

So for all you fashion enthusiasts who want to give this look a go, here is Kangana Ranaut's boss lady look decoded for you.

Kangana's Make-up Look

Start off by prepping your face. Apply a nice coat of moisturiser on your face. Give it a couple of minutes to get absorbed into your skin. Meanwhile, apply some lip balm on your lips.

Now apply a pore-filling primer on your face and blend it well into your skin. Let it be there for a few seconds. A primer will smoothen your skin and will help the rest of make-up to glide smoothly on your skin and stay on for long.

Next, take a low to medium coverage illuminating foundation and apply it evenly on your face. Blend it well using a damp beauty blender.

The next step is to contour your face. Now, to achieve Kangana's defined face look, don't shy away from the contour. To do that, suck in your cheeks and using a contour brush, sharply contour your face directly below your cheekbones. Contour from the middle of your ear and to the hollow created in the middle of your cheek due to sucking them in.

To contour your nose, using a smaller brush lightly contour your nose on both the sides, starting from the beginning of your eyebrows until the tip of your nose. Blend it well.

Now is the time to apply some concealer. Apply some concealer under your eyes and blend it well using the same damp blender you used earlier.

Immediately use a setting powder to set your concealer in place. It is important to set your concealer to prevent it from creasing.

Next comes baking your face. Baking helps to brighten your face as well as define it. To bake your face, using a brush apply a thick layer of setting powder under your eyes and under your contour till your jawline. Leave it on for the time being.

Now to start with the eyeshadow, apply an eyeshadow primer all over your lid and blend it well. Alternatively, you can also use your concealer as an eyeshadow base. Use a neutral nude colour as your transition colour and apply it all over your lid. Blend it well in circular motions so that there are no harsh lines.

Now to get that winged eyeshadow effect, apply a transparent tape in an angular manner from the base of your eye towards the end of your eyebrow on both the eyes.

Take a medium brown matte eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend it well to remove any harsh lines.

Take a black shadow on the same brush and apply it close to your lash line and blend it in an upward motion.

Take a dark brown matte shadow and apply it on the outer corner of your eyes. Take it a little more towards the outer corner to get that winged eyeshadow effect. Blend it well.

Drag this eyeshadow down and apply it all over your lower lash line. Blend well.

Take a glittery copper eyeshadow and apply it on the inner corner of your eyes.

Apply black kohl all over your lower waterline and use it to tightline your eyes as well.

Next, apply a thick black eyeliner using a gel or a pencil eyeliner.

Use an eyebrow pencil to define and fill in your eyebrows.

Remove the tape and dust off the bake.

Use a highlighter to highlight the high points of your face such as your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and the cupid's bow.

Use a baby pink lip liner to line and fill in your lips. Apply a matching lip gloss over it to finish off the look.

Spritz some setting spray to set everything in place.

Kangana's Sleek Pulled-back Wet Hair Look

This pulled-back wet hair look is quite easy to do, but gives your look an extra edge. Here's how you can recreate this look.

Dampen your hair.

Using a paddle brush, comb all of your hair to the back. Repeat this a couple of times so that all of your hair is pulled back nice and well.

Now, take some hair gel on your fingertips and work it into your hair all the way down to the tips of your hair.

Use the same paddle brush to gently brush through your hair one last time.

To set everything in place, blow dry your hair using a cold air setting or the low heat setting.

Use a hair spray at the end for that extra hold.