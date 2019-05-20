Cannes 2019: Recreate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Glowing Goddess Look! Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

The Cannes Film Festival gets bigger and better with each passing year and so do the Bollywood celebrities who attend it. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was back again at the festival this year, looked absolutely mesmerising yet again.

Aishwarya, who was wearing a beautiful and dazzling gown by Jean-Louis Sabaji, personified the phrase 'Glowing Like A Goddess' on the red carpet. Aishwarya, no doubt, is getting better and better with her looks every year.

The mermaid-shaped gown fitted her well and her make-up and hair complemented it and gave her a mysterious look. Her make-up was fresh and dewy and hair wet and sleek and they put the whole look together well. What caught our attention the most, however, was her ear make-up. Glittering in a golden highlight, it was definitely something new and refreshing.

So, why hold ourselves back? If you want to twitch up your look as well, let Aishwarya inspire you to dive into some highlights. Here is Aishwarya's look decoded in a few simple steps.

The Glowing Make-Up Look

To start off, take a moisturiser of your choice and gently massage it on your face. Give it a couple of minutes to get absorbed into your skin.

The next step is to prime your face. Apply a pore-filling primer on your face and dab it into your skin. Let it sink into your skin for about 1-2 minutes.

Now, take an illuminating medium to high coverage foundation and apply it on your face and work it down your neck as well. Blend the foundation well using a damp beauty blender.

Apply some concealer under your eyes and over any marks or spots you feel needs concealing. Blend the concealer well using the same beauty blender you used to blend the foundation.

Immediately set the concealer with a setting powder. This will prevent the concealer from creasing.

Coming to the eyes now, apply an eyeshadow primer on your lids and blend it in. You can also use your concealer as the eyeshadow base.

Take a neutral nude eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and blend it in on your crease. This is a transition shade that will help to blend the other eyeshadow seamlessly.

Now on the same fluffy brush, take a glittery copper eyeshadow and apply it all over your lid. Blend the eyeshadow well to remove any harsh lines.

Drag the copper eyeshadow on your lower lash line. Blend well.

Take some beige eyeshadow on a flat eyeshadow brush and pack it on the centre of your lid. Use the fluffy brush to blend the outer edges of the beige eyeshadow with the copper eyeshadow and remove any harsh lines.

Use a silver eyeshadow to highlight the inner corner of your eyes.

Use black kohl to tightline your eyes.

Use a black eyeliner to apply a thick winged eyeliner.

Apply a volumizing mascara on your eyelashes. Now stick a pair of dramatic false eyelashes to your eyes. Again, apply a nice coat of mascara.

Using an eyebrow pencil, lightly fill in your brows.

Contour your face just below your cheekbones and your jawline. To contour your face, take some contour powder/cream on a contour brush. Start from the middle of your towards the centre on your cheeks, just below your cheekbones. To contour the jawline, start from the ends of your ears towards your chin. Blend well. Contouring helps to define your face.

Using a silver or champagne highlighter, highlight the high points of your face such as your cheekbones, bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow. Use the same highlighter to highlight under your brow bone as well. Don't be shy while using highlighter, if you want that glow.

Next is highlighting your ears. Use a glittery golden highlighter to highlight the inner and outer edge of your ears.

Use a brown lip liner to line and fill in your lips. Top it off with a metallic copper lipstick.

Sprintz some setting spray on your face to set everything in place.

The Sleek Wet Hair Look

Coming to the hair, Aishwarya's hairstyle was pretty simple but it complemented the make-up and the bound the whole look together. Here is how you can achieve this hair look in a few simple steps.

Dampen your hair.

Now take some hair gel on your fingertips and run it all through your hair.

Using a brush, side part your hair and brush it down.

Blow dry your hair on cold or low heat setting for a few seconds to set your hair in place.

Finish it off using a hair spray.

Perfect for a dramatic party or a crazy night out, this look will oomph up your look and make you feel like a Greek Goddess. So, channel your creative and wild side and give this look a try!