Recreate Priyanka Chopra's Glittery Eye Make-up Look! Make Up Tips oi-Amruta Agnihotri

We often look up to our favourite celebrities for make-up looks, fashionable wardrobe, or the way they carry themselves and sometimes even try to imitate them. With the festive season in full gear, we do need a lot of make-up tips and inspiration. And, what could be better than your favourite celebrities to take inspiration from?

Recently, Priyanka Chopra made an appearance at Vanity Fair's Academy Awards Party 2019 with her husband Nick Jonas where she sported an amazing look which was absolutely stunning and perfect for any party occasion. You can pair up this glittery eye make-up look of PeeCee with a chic number and dazzle at the next party you attend.

If you too want to recreate PeeCee's look, here is your step-by-step guide. All you need to do is follow the steps given below and get that flawless eye make-up within a few minutes without having to visit a salon.

How To Re-create Priyanka Chopra's Make-up Look

Start off by prepping your skin with a hydrating lotion or a moisturiser. You can also use a face balm for a natural glow. It will act as a protective layer and protect your skin from any kind of dirt, dust, or impurities. Once you have prepped your face nicely, move on to the next step - foundation.

Choose a nude lightweight foundation that will give your face a glow.

If you have any dark circles or dark spots, you can also use a concealer to hide them. However, using a concealer is completely optional. Do not use it if it is not necessary.

Moving on to your cheeks, you can use a soft pink shimmery blush and dust it on your cheekbones, the edge of your nose, and your forehead.

Next, move on to your eyes. To re-create PeeCee's look, use a black pencil eyeliner to extend and define the outer corner of your eyes.

Next, use the same eyeliner pencil to carve out a wing for a winged eyeliner look.

Once done, use a cream-hued eye shadow along the crease of your eyes and then top it up with a silver-hued eyeshadow to complete the look. It will give a sheer and warm tone and highlight your eyes.

Next, apply a double coat of mascara or you can even use false lashes to add a dramatic touch to your look.

Lastly, finish off your look by applying a berry-coloured lipstick and top it off with a berry-toned gloss.

The next time you have to attend any party, try this amazing look of PeeCee and be the talk of the town!