Sara Ali Khan's Fresh-Faced Makeup Look: How To Recreate It

You must first find the right makeup items that match your skin tone and type, then you must blend them to perfection in order to achieve a natural makeup look. No-makeup makeup looks have always been popular among enthusiasts and for a good reason. In a way, it allows you to enhance your features in order to create a stunning appearance, does it not?

There's nothing like a 'no-makeup' makeup look, but if Sara Ali Khan's recent Instagram post inspired you to try it, we've got some tips, full courtesy to Vogue.

It's all about knowing what your face needs and giving it what it needs. Sara's version featured in her Instagram has her rocking bold brows, matte skin and a balmy nude lip - which in a way seems to look like the look Sara adorns the majority of the time.

Try Sara Ali Khan's bold brows and fresh skin makeup look. Check out the steps below:

Step 1: Ensure that your skin is prepared well by cleansing it thoroughly and applying a moisturiser that suits your skin type. For a matte base, apply a primer to the T-zone to prevent excess shine.

Step 2: To achieve coverage, apply a creamy foundation to specific areas of your face-lightly along your T-zone, beneath your eyes, and on any spots or blemishes you wish to conceal. Buff it on the skin with a brush. When using concealer, use sparingly and blend well until absorbed into the skin.

Step 3: Use an eyebrow pencil to fill in any gaps along your brows. Keep the first third untouched to ensure the brows appear natural. Use a spoolie to brush them in place.

Step 4: If you wish to avoid eyeshadow entirely, wear a light nude shade. Ali Khan appears to be wearing one that has a subtle shimmer. Line the eyes with a chocolate-toned pencil eyeliner, colouring close to the roots of the lashes to add definition. Blend any harsh lines away with a brush. After curling your eyelashes, apply mascara to the roots of your lashes. Only one coat is required.

Step 5: Apply a sheer, balmy lipstick in a peach-nude hue.

Step 6: Once the makeup has been applied, lightly dust a setting powder over any areas that appear shiny or tend to become oily over time.

There's nothing better than natural beauty, and celebrities have usually aced this look. So, you can try that minimal makeup look and appreciate your beauty as well as your imperfections. It takes a little work, but trust us, natural makeup is awesome.

Story first published: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 16:04 [IST]