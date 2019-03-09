Faking Freckles With Make-up: Here's The Trick You Need To Know! Make Up Tips oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Whoever said freckles are not beautiful never understood the actual meaning of beauty. Freckles are not ugly. In fact, they are downright gorgeous and amazing. A tad bit of freckles on your nose and cheekbones lift up your face and make you look pretty. It basically adds character to a person's face, don't you think?

If you too have freckles, you are quite lucky. They are increasingly becoming a trend today and that is why a number of make-up brands and companies are selling products that can help you get fake freckles in case if you do not have natural ones. These products include freckles pencils that can help you achieve fake freckles.

Those who do not have freckles and want some to add to their beauty quotient, read on and get freckled with these amazing make-up tips and tricks!

How To Get Fake Freckles At Home?

Things required

Freckle make-up products/self-tanner

A pencil brush

A moisturiser

A foundation

A concealer

A blush

A lipstick

How to do

Start off by washing your face thoroughly with a face wash or a soap. It will help you to get rid of dirt, dust or excess oil settled on your skin, especially the pores on your skin.

Once done, move on to prepping and pampering your face with a moisturiser. Use a soothing and hydrating moisturiser that will keep your face nourished all the time. You can either go for a moisturising lotion or simply use a moisturising face toner.

Next, take the freckle pencil and start creating freckles on your face. You can use a bronze self-tanner for creating freckles using a thin pencil brush.

Add as many freckles as you want, depending on your face cut, shape, size, and preference.

Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Next, wipe off the freckled area gently using a wet face cloth. Do not use a lot of make-up products after this as the freckles need to stay on your skin.

Next, move on to using a little bit of foundation. Take a pea-sized amount of lightweight matte finish foundation and the same amount of moisturiser, mix both the products and then apply on your face gently. Blend them seamlessly using your fingers to get rid of any unevenness.

Once done, move on to using a concealer. Remember that you only need to use concealer wherever it is needed. Focus on the problem areas and apply the concealer. But, remember to use only a tad bit and not too much.

Apply a little pink-coloured blush on your cheeks, but do not overdo it as you might not want to disturb the newly-created freckles.

Lastly, finish off your look by applying lipstick or a lip gloss.

So, what are you waiting for? Create fake freckles and flaunt that gorgeous look of yours!