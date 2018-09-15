Relax Your Tired Feet With This Amazing Wine Pedicure!

Have you ever come home with tired feet and thought of going for a soothing and relaxing pedicure? It is very essential to pamper your feet once a while. But guess what? You do not have to go to a parlour every time and get a pedicure done. You can even go for a pedicure at home and relax your tired feet the easiest way.

While there are so many types of pedicure available in the market, the one that caught our eye is wine pedicure. Ever heard of it? Well, who would have thought that grape stomping could actually be good for your feet? Apparently, wine is considered to be really good for your skin - hence wine pedicure too is certainly a good pick for your feet! But how do you do it? What is its procedure? Is it the same as regular pedicure?

What Is Wine Pedicure?

Wine pedicure, as the name suggests, is a type of pedicure in which your tired feet are soaked in wine and then scrubbed with a moisturising and hydrating product. The procedure for wine pedicure is more or less similar to the regular pedicure, however, the main highlight of this pedicure is wine.

Is It Possible To Do Wine Pedicure At Home?

Yes definitely! You can buy a DIY pedicure kit and wine and easily try it at home. While professional supervision is not required for DIY pedicure, it is essential that you follow all the steps properly. For that, you will need to gather complete information on how to do the pedicure at home and should have enough time. Only then will you get the desired result.

Why Should You Opt For Wine Pedicure?

Wine is an excellent anti-ageing agent. It is good for your skin and slows down the process of ageing considerably. Wine, especially red wine, is a storehouse of antioxidants that help to fight ageing by restoring collagen. Moreover, wine is proven to be really effective for pores and is quite a premium choice for good, healthy-looking skin. Its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties ensure that our skin always remains healthy with the continuous use of wine.

Soaking your tired feet in wine ensures healthy feet and keeps them soft as ever.

How To Do Wine Pedicure?

Listed below are the steps to do wine pedicure:

Things you will require

Tub filled with warm water

Half tub filled with wine

Shampoo

Foot scrub

Nail Filer

Nail scrubber

Nail cutter

Nail paint

Nail paint remover

Moisturiser

Cuticle cream

Cotton pads

Towel

Steps

1. Prep your nails & feet

Begin with prepping your nails first. Start removing existing nail paint from your nails. Once done, use a nail cutter to cut your nails and then give it a shape using a nail filer. While shaping your nails, you must ensure that you do not cut your nails very small. Once you give your nails the desired shape, it's time for the next step - soaking your feet.

2. Give your feet a good wine soak

In this step you will need wine. Take a small bucket filled with warm water and soak your feet in it. Ensure that your feet are soaked in water till your ankles. Add a few crystals of bath salt to the warm water. Try and relax and let your feet muscles relax too. This is possibly the best way to unwind yourself after a stressful and tiring day at work.

Let your feet soak for at least 20 minutes. Now, remove your feet from the water and pat it dry using a towel.

Next, take a bucket filled with wine and soak your feet in it. Relax and stay for at least half an hour before you remove your feet and pat it dry. It will help to reduce inflammation and make your skin soft.

3. Scrub your feet

Next comes scrubbing. Once you dry your feet, take some cuticle cream and massage it on the base of your toenails. The cream will help to remove dead skin cells and exfoliate your skin. Then, use a foot filer to scrub your feet until the dead skin is removed. Also, use a nail scrubber to scrub your nails and remove any dirt settled on its edges.

Later, use a foot scrub to smoothly exfoliate your feet. Scrub your heels, soles, toes and be gentle yet firm.

4. Pick up a good moisturiser

Always remember that using a good and hydrating moisturiser is very essential in any type of pedicure. Now that you have scrubbed your feet properly, start with applying a hydrating moisturiser and gently massage your feet with it. Massage your feet, ankles, toes, fingers, and heels for about 10 minutes.

5. Finish it off with a nail paint

Finish off your wine pedicure with a nail paint of your choice. Start with applying a base coat and then apply the shade of your choice and glam up your nails. If you do not wish to apply a nail paint, you can even go for the transparent coat and leave it at that.

Pamper your feet with this refreshing wine pedicure today and let your feet live, breathe, and relax!