Orange Peel Powder And Honey Face Scrub For Sensitive Skin

Anyone with sensitive skin would be well aware of the trials and tribulations of this skin type. This skin is highly prone to allergic reactions, gets irritated very easily and is more susceptible to damage than any other skin type.

People with this skin type often complain of problems like redness, rashes, inflammation, dullness, unsightly breakouts as well as flakiness. All these issues can take a severe toll on the health of your skin and make you feel conscious of its appearance.

There are various factors like air pollutants, exposure to sun rays, usage of chemical-infused products, lack of proper skin care, etc., that can lead sensitive skin to react adversely. As a result, it may end up looking swelled up and red.

It goes without saying that taking care of this skin type can be quite challenging, as most store-bought products are packed with harsh chemicals that may end up causing allergic reactions like redness, inflammation, etc.

However, you don't need to solely depend on commercial products, as there are various natural ingredients that can soothe sensitive skin type and reduce the frequency of breakouts and other unsightly problems.

Today, at Boldsky, we are letting you know about a remarkable face scrub that is suitable for sensitive skin type. This homemade face scrub can eradicate dirt from the pores and ward off breakouts. Also, it can provide moisture to the deep layers and prevent your skin from drying out.

Made with wonderful ingredients like orange peel powder and honey, this scrub deserves a spot in your beauty routine.

When compared to store-bought facial scrubs, this scrub is easy to make, safe to use and most importantly, effective in taking care of sensitive skin.

Read on to know about the recipe that you need to follow and also the ways in which the ingredients used can benefit your skin.

What You'll Need:

½ teaspoon of orange peel powder

1 teaspoon of oatmeal

1 tablespoon of organic honey

How To Use:

• Put all the components in a bowl.

• Stir them to form a smooth consistency.

• Apply it to your freshly cleaned face.

• Gently scrub your skin for 5-10 minutes.

• Leave the material on for another 5 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

• Pat your skin dry and apply a light toner.

How Often:

Use this homemade face scrub at least once a week to get great results.

Benefits Of Orange Peel Powder:

• High content of vitamin C in orange peel powder makes it capable of soothing sensitive skin type.

• It is also known to be replete with glow-boosting properties that can provide a radiant glow to your skin.

• Orange peel powder can also be used for combating skin-related issues like pigmentation. Its usage can even out the skin tone and brighten the complexion.

Benefits Of Honey:

• Being a natural humectant, honey can effectively moisturize the skin and prevent it from drying out.

• Also, it is a natural source of skin-healing properties that make it an ideal remedy for sensitive skin type.

• Honey also contains antibacterial compounds that can prevent infection-causing bacteria from causing the skin to breakout.

• Honey contains anti-inflammatory agents that can reduce inflammation and redness.

Benefits Of Oatmeal:

• Oatmeal is hailed as an excellent remedy for sensitive skin type. It can provide moisture to the deep layers of the skin and prevent problems like flakiness.

• Oatmeal is also considered to be effective in soothing irritated skin. Its application can treat skin redness and also reduce inflammation.

• Being a natural exfoliating agent, oatmeal can also draw out impurities from the skin pores and ward off problems like blackheads, large pores, etc.

Tips For Sensitive Skin:

• Always test a store-bought product or homemade concoction on a patch of skin before applying it to the face.

• Be gentle while scrubbing your skin, as scrubbing too rigorously can further weaken the skin barriers.

• Try to use makeup products that are specially formulated for sensitive skin types.

• Keep your skin clean at all times to prevent a build-up of toxins.

• Include a skin-soothing toner in your beauty routine to ward off common problems like inflammation and redness.

Treat your skin with this incredible face scrub to clear out dirt and impurities from the pores, fight off redness and soothe irritation.