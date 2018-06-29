Have You Ever Tried Dry Brushing? Here’s Why It Is So Important

Dry brushing is one of the biggest beauty trends in the world right now. From models to skincare enthusiasts, everyone is going gaga over the innumerable benefits of this method. And, it is safe to say that this skin care trend is not going anywhere.

This method is highly impactful and can significantly improve the state of one's skin. And its growing popularity has led more and more women to make dry brushing a part of their skincare regimen.

However, there are still many of us who have not jumped on the dry brushing bandwagon. And, if you too are yet to try this simple-yet-powerful beauty method, then do read on. Today at Boldsky, we're letting you know why dry brushing is so important for your skin.

From softening your skin's texture to improving its complexion, there are tons of things that dry brushing can do. Moreover, this method beats a professional spa treatment any day as it is super effective and inexpensive. Also, it takes hardly 10-15 minutes to dry brush your skin and can be easily done before the shower.

Here are the various ways in which dry brushing can help you achieve picture-perfect skin.

1. Reduces Cellulite

Cellulite is one of the major skin concerns that affects women all over the world. It mostly occurs when underlying fat deposits push through the deep layers of the skin. The lumps appear mostly on the thigh and buttocks area.

However, with the help of dry brushing, it is very much possible to promote blood circulation in the skin, thereby reducing the prominence of cellulite. So, instead of trying other methods, just make dry brushing a part of your daily life to get desired results.

2. Exfoliates Skin

Exfoliation is a crucial beauty method that helps your skin stay clean and infection-free. On the other hand, lack of exfoliation can lead to a variety of unsightly skin problems such as dullness, breakouts, etc.

Dry brushing is one method that can draw out dead skin cells, dirt substances, excess oil, and toxins from the skin pores. It gently exfoliates the skin and leaves it looking fresh and clean.

3. Brightens Up Skin's Complexion

Another reason why dry brushing deserves a spot in your daily skin care routine is that it can brighten up your skin's complexion. Most people nowadays have dull-looking skin that not only causes embarrassment but also makes people rely on cosmetic items.

However, by dry brushing your skin you will be able to combat dullness as this method can boost blood circulation and make dark spots go away whilst improving the complexion.

4. Removes Ingrown Hair

Ingrown hair is a problem that is common among women who often shave their legs and hands as these hair removal methods can cause the hair to grow back into the skin. Ingrown hair not just looks awful but can also be difficult to get rid of.

However, by dry brushing your skin every day you can effectively keep ingrown hair problem at bay as this physical exfoliation method prevents ingrown hair from developing.

Read on to know the right way to dry brush your skin and the essential tips you need to follow for effective results.



How To Dry Brush Your Skin:

• Before going into the shower, take a brush and gently rub your feet with it.

• Keep rubbing in circular motions and move the brush up the legs.

• Continue brushing the other parts of the body.

• Be extra gentle while brushing the skin on your torso and sensitive parts.

• Once done, shower with lukewarm water.

Tips To Follow:

• Select a brush that comes with soft bristles to avoid skin irritation.

• Also, opt for a brush with a big handle as it makes rubbing the back more convenient.

• Always start from the bottom and gradually move upward.

• Dry brush your skin once a day for best results.

• Shower right after dry brushing your skin to get rid of the toxins.

• Keep the brush clean to prevent any infection.

Now that you know the numerous ways in which this physical exfoliation method can benefit your skin, all you have to do is make it a part of your daily skincare routine to reap the rewards.