Amp Up Your Ponytail Look With An Elegant Dutch Braid

An elegant hairstyle such as a braided ponytail can add style and glamour to your entire look. It gives you a neat look and goes well with all types of outfits, casual or formal.

These hairstyles have existed since time immemorial. During ancient times, braids used to reflect power and boldness and many royalties often wore ponytail braids.

Even in today's time, everyone from celebrities, beauty bloggers to style experts often don this look. And, the best part is that braided hairstyles go well with different face shapes. Whether you have an oval-shaped face or a round face, ponytail braided hairstyles suit all face shapes.

If you are bored of wearing a simple ponytail all the time and wish to amp up the look, then you should give braided ponytails a try. Moreover, there are various types of braided hairstyles and you can try to raise your style quotient.

Read on to know about these stunning braided hairstyles and their types. Also, we are letting you know how to create one such look at home.

Braided Hairstyles & Their Types

There are various types of braided hairstyles that you can try. Since ancient times, these braided hairstyles have been a crucial part of many cultures across the globe. And, they have undeniably stood the test of time. Here is a list of some of the most-loved braided hairstyles that can take your hair game to a completely new level.

Dutch Braid - Also referred to as inverted French braid, this hairstyle can give your regular ponytail an elegant and classy look. In today's post, we're sharing a step-by-step guide to a Dutch braid.

French Braid - A regular French braid is one of the most famous braided hairstyles as it is rather easy to create. It gives an elegant look and keeps the hair strands in place.

Rope Braid - Rope braid is something that everyone from fashionistas to athletes is in love with. It is extremely easy to create and is ideal for those who have really long hair.

Waterfall Braid - This hairstyle creates a stunning waterfall effect and is one of the easiest looks to achieve. This braided hairstyle can be achieved even with shoulder-length hair.

Fishtail Braid - Fishtail braids are extremely popular in the beauty community. The braids in this hairstyle look like fishtails and can raise your glamour quotient by notches.

Dual Texture Braid - If you want to make your locks appear voluminous, then this is the hairstyle for you. Dual texture braid, though a bit complex to create, adds texture to the hair and makes it look gorgeous.

How To Do An Elegant Dutch Braid

The best way to amp up your ponytail look is with an elegant Dutch braid. It not only adds class and glamour to the look but will undoubtedly bring all the attention to you. This hairstyle is best suited for long hair. Here we have listed the things you will require to create this look and the process you need to follow for best results.

Things you will need:

Hair serum

U-shaped pins

Hairbands

How to do:

• Brush thoroughly to detangle your hair and apply serum to keep the flyaways in place. Follow up by doing a middle partition.

• Divide your hair from the centre into upper and bottom sections. Take the hair to one side and divide it further into 3 sections.

• Before you begin braiding, it is essential to know that Dutch braids require an inside-out approach. When compared to your typical braid, a Dutch braid basically requires reverse braiding.

• Cross the pieces from the under while creating the braid and once done secure the ponytail with a hairband. Repeat the method on the other side.

• Join the braided ponytails from the two sides with a hairband. Wrap a few of the hair strands around the hairband and use the u-shaped pin to keep them in place.

• You can also try this method with side-swept hair to change the look.

The next time you want to look equal parts elegant and glamorous, give this hairstyle a try. Whether it is a brunch date with your close friends or a date night, you can sport this hairstyle to stand out from the crowd and look like a true fashionista.