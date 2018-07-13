5 Reasons Why You Should Avoid Pimple Popping

It is indeed a fact that not all of us are blessed with a flawless skin. In fact, majority of us would have battled pimples and acne during our teenage years, but some of us continue to be troubled by pimples in the later years too.

What's worse, at times these unsightly pimples show up just when you are headed for a date, or a party. So, what do you do? If you think that popping them is the only way out of the mess, then, we are sorry to say that you are wrong.

Although popping a pimple seems like a spontaneous reaction, there is so much that could go wrong when you are doing so. We have been warned time and again by our mothers and dermatologists against popping of pimples. But, why should you not pop a pimple, you ask?

Here are 5 major reasons why you should avoid popping a pimple.

Reasons To Avoid Pimple Popping

1. Worsens The Inflammation

A pimple is caused by a blocked oil gland. When your skin pore becomes engorged with excess sebum, bacteria, dead skin cells, and pus, it can lead to inflammation. The pore is already inflamed and under a lot of pressure. So, when you squeeze the pimple, you are forcing out all the debris from the pore deeper into the follicle, causing the follicle wall to rupture, spilling all the infected material into the dermis (inner section of the skin).

So, if you think your skin is fine, now that you have been able to persuade pus out from the pore opening, you would still be pushing bacteria deeper into the dermis, even when the pus is being extracted from the pore.

2. Can Lead To Scabs

When you pop a pimple, all the released pus can form a scab. It is impossible to hide it with a concealer too. Moreover, it can get itchy and you tend to pick at it, and then a vicious cycle begins.

When you squeeze a pimple, you can redden your skin, and leave it swollen, which is worse than just letting it be. Do not pop it, as you may end up turning that regular pimple into a serious type of blemish, which could be hard, red, deeper in the skin, and painful, in other words to say, an acne cyst.

3. Can Cause Infection

When you pop a pimple, you should know that you are pushing the bacteria deeper into the skin. Further, when the pimple is opened up, you are exposing it to pollutants. If your hands are not clean, then it is a different story altogether.

Pimple popping can spread infection further, and end up worsening your acne. Therefore, keeping your hands off it is the best policy to follow, when it comes to your skin.

4. Leaves A Permanent Scar

If you do not pop a pimple correctly, you will surely leave behind scars. While some blemishes fade away in the course of time, some may stay permanently. The scars are usually formed when a pimple heals. Each time your skin is damaged, there is the possibility that when the skin heals, the tissue will be lost. That is when you get pitted acne scars.

The greater the skin damage, the greater the tissue loss. In other words, popping a pimple can cause inflammation, and in-turn, this leads to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation when the pimple heals.

5. Can Cause Skin Discolouration

When you try to pop a pimple, the pressure that you apply in the process can lead to skin discolouration. This discolouration, which remains in the form of a scar, may take years to fade away. The skin where the pimple appeared would remain black or dark brown in colour for years.

Rather than popping the pimple, consider trying some of these tips:

• Wash your face. Wrap an ice cube in a washcloth and place it on top of the pimple. Hold on for a minute and remove it. Wait for 5 minutes and reapply for another minute.

• Honey is the best home remedy for pimples. Apply a drop of honey directly on the pimple. Wash if off after an hour or so.

• Your kitchen is a storehouse of acne-fighting remedies. Try using any natural remedies such as lemon juice, tomato pulp, an orange peel pack, potato juice, cucumber juice, all of which help in lessening scars.

• Finally, always remember that prevention is better than cure. So make sure to keep your face clean by washing with a mild cleanser at least twice a day, particularly, before you get to bed at night.