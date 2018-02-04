ENGLISH

    How Many Kids Will You Have According To Your Zodiac Sign

    By

    There are many ways in which you can find out about the number of kids that you would have. From finding out the lines on your palms that reveal about the number of kids that you would have to the astrological connection, it can be predicted in the best way.

    Here, in this article, we reveal to you the number of kids that you would have, which are based on your zodiac sign.

    These are the predictions that are based on your zodiac sign. So, find out on how many kids a woman could have, based on her zodiac sign...

    Do Note: These predictions are based on the astrological factors. The number of kids can vary.

    Aries

    Your stars predict that you are going to have many kids! According to your sun sign, there are at least three or four. Since you are a little bit impulsive, you are going to fall head over heels in love with your parenthood, and you will not stop cooing over your little ones.

    Taurus

    Looking to the stars, a Taurian woman could have two children. Since you are patient enough and have amazing nurturing qualities, which are awesome for a mom dealing with young kids, you will enjoy motherhood.

    Gemini

    Being a woman of the twin sign of the zodiac sign, the astrologers predict twins for you! Since you are dual-sided and have a love for multiples, there are definite chances that you will have twins.

    Cancer

    According to astrology, the zodiac predicts that women of this sign will have two babies and they would be born several years apart. Since this zodiac is considered as the mother of the zodiac, it is only natural for them to have a deep maternal instinct and love for parenting.

    Leo

    This zodiac sign women will have around two or four children, as per astrology. Since they are said to be perfect multi-taskers, they also have abundance patience. Hence, handling these many number of kids is all cool for them! They also have a natural maternal instinct that will override their need to be independent.

    Virgo

    According to the stars, women of this zodiac sign will be blessed with one kid. Having a single child is perfect for them, since they are mostly anxious and tend to overthink and over-stress about everything. It is best to just have one child that they can fully devote themselves to.

    Libra

    These women love balance, fairness and equality. In fact, they love these things so much that the stars think that they will have an even number of kids; be it either two, four or six!

    Scorpio

    This zodiac sign loves the idea of raising an entire army of children, and the stars agree that they would be perfectly suited for the task of being the perfect mum to many kids! Since they are said to be a hot-tempered sign, it just means that they have enough love and affection for all of their babies.

    Sagittarius

    The stars see that these women are the happiest with just one child or maybe no babies at all! This zodiac sign mums are the coolest ones, but their adventurous nature makes it hard for them to stay in one place for long, and this might lead them to face struggles with the demands of motherhood.

    Capricorn

    This zodiac sign is one which can do it all! The stars reveal that these women have no problem raising three kids and managing the household work at the same time.

    Aquarius

    Just like Sagittarius women, this zodiac women love adventure. They have a childlike energy about themselves that makes it tough for them to have a transition into motherhood. According to the stars this zodiac, these women would do best with one child.

    Pisces

    This zodiac sign might take over in the race of having the most number of kids. The stars think that women of this sign would be happy with five babies and may be even more! They are filled with emotions and cannot wait to nurture and guide their children throughout their lives.

