How Many Kids Will You Have According To Your Zodiac Sign

Aries Your stars predict that you are going to have many kids! According to your sun sign, there are at least three or four. Since you are a little bit impulsive, you are going to fall head over heels in love with your parenthood, and you will not stop cooing over your little ones.

Taurus Looking to the stars, a Taurian woman could have two children. Since you are patient enough and have amazing nurturing qualities, which are awesome for a mom dealing with young kids, you will enjoy motherhood.

Gemini Being a woman of the twin sign of the zodiac sign, the astrologers predict twins for you! Since you are dual-sided and have a love for multiples, there are definite chances that you will have twins.

Cancer According to astrology, the zodiac predicts that women of this sign will have two babies and they would be born several years apart. Since this zodiac is considered as the mother of the zodiac, it is only natural for them to have a deep maternal instinct and love for parenting.

Leo This zodiac sign women will have around two or four children, as per astrology. Since they are said to be perfect multi-taskers, they also have abundance patience. Hence, handling these many number of kids is all cool for them! They also have a natural maternal instinct that will override their need to be independent.

Virgo According to the stars, women of this zodiac sign will be blessed with one kid. Having a single child is perfect for them, since they are mostly anxious and tend to overthink and over-stress about everything. It is best to just have one child that they can fully devote themselves to.

Libra These women love balance, fairness and equality. In fact, they love these things so much that the stars think that they will have an even number of kids; be it either two, four or six!

Scorpio This zodiac sign loves the idea of raising an entire army of children, and the stars agree that they would be perfectly suited for the task of being the perfect mum to many kids! Since they are said to be a hot-tempered sign, it just means that they have enough love and affection for all of their babies.

Sagittarius The stars see that these women are the happiest with just one child or maybe no babies at all! This zodiac sign mums are the coolest ones, but their adventurous nature makes it hard for them to stay in one place for long, and this might lead them to face struggles with the demands of motherhood.

Capricorn This zodiac sign is one which can do it all! The stars reveal that these women have no problem raising three kids and managing the household work at the same time.

Aquarius Just like Sagittarius women, this zodiac women love adventure. They have a childlike energy about themselves that makes it tough for them to have a transition into motherhood. According to the stars this zodiac, these women would do best with one child.