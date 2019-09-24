11 Amazing Things That Women Can Do Instead Of Thinking About Men Women oi-Prerna Aditi

To all the ladies out there! Are you worried about how men perceive you? Or are you too much thinking about how to impress men? No matter what you do, either way, you are wasting too much time. Well, then it is pretty obvious that boys consume most of your thoughts. But there are far more interesting things that you can do instead of worrying about men.

Fret no more, as we have listed down 11 amazing things that women can do instead of thinking about men.

1. Building A Successful Career

One of the most important things that a woman can do is focus on building her career. Unlike boyfriends, career won't ditch you ever. Having a flourishing career will not only make you self-dependent but will also make you confident. You will be able to take care of your things and handle your responsibilities.

2. Paying Your Own Bills

Being a working woman means that you will be able to take care of your own expenses. You won't have to rely on someone to support you financially. Also, this is one of the best things that you can do other than worrying about men.

3. Rocking Your Beautiful Face

Make-up will no doubt make you look gorgeous and fetch you attention from everyone around you. But, it is also okay to let your face rock without any make-up. It is absolutely fine to let your face breathe and feel fresh rather than putting layers of make-up just to impress men.

4. Walking Bare Foot On Grass

What could be great than ditching your heels and walking barefoot on grass and sand? Though walking barefoot always is not a good idea as you might hurt your feet at times but nonetheless, it feels really great.

5. Having A Pet

The benefit of having a pet is you will be getting unconditional and pure love all the time. Unlike humans, pets do not have expectations and so they won't expect you to get perfectly dressed or have make-up on your face. All they would expect is a big hug from you and a playtime. Pet will also make you feel special and loved without even speaking a single word. Also, they will make sure that you are never alone.

6. Eating Your Favourite Food

Have you been prohibiting yourself from eating your favourite food so that you could have those perfect curves? Well, then you are aware of what's missing from your life. You are not having your favourite food just because you want to impress men. Seriously? That doesn't make any sense. Eat whatever you want to have and make your tummy happy.

7. Going On A Trip

Going on a trip with friends is no doubt one of the best things that you can do instead of worrying about men. Plan a trip with your friends and pack your bag to explore new places around you. This will not only add to your experiences but will also make you feel positive and confident.

8. Wearing The Dress You Like

Are you not wearing those loose t-shirts and comfy pants only because you fear what men will think? This is complete torture to yourself. You don't have to wear those tight dresses and jeans just because men like it. Just wear what you like and let your soul feel free.

9. Having Supportive And Genuine Friends

Friends are the ultimate support during hard times. They can support and hold you whenever you are surrounded by the problems. Moreover, you will be having someone who can give you the best advice when needed.

10. Volunteering For A Good Cause

Volunteer for a good cause is a great thing. There is no feeling more satisfying than helping other people. Helping others will also make you happy and make your life more blissful. Moreover, you will feel proud of yourself.

11. Keeping Your Body Fit

Who said you need to work out only to have an attractive figure? Exercises are for keeping your body fit and healthy. No matter how cliche it may sound, but 'healthy mind gives rise to a healthy body'. This will certainly make you more confident and strong.

As a woman, you must realise you can live your life the way you want to. In order to live your life, you don't have to wait for somebody's approval or validation. We hope that you implement these suggestions in your life and make it more beautiful.