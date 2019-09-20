Be Careful What You Wish For! 8 Reasons Why Watching Porn Can Affect Your Relationships And Sex Life Beyond Love oi-Prerna Aditi

We live in a time where porn (adult films) have become more or less like a drug. Watching it is not a problem, but having unrealistic expectations in a relationship is definitely an issue.

According to the 2018 statistics released by Pornhub, a popular porn site, India ranks third among the total viewers coming on porn websites after the US and UK. Despite the ban, India has a total of 44 % of viewers aged between 18 to 24 years and 41% of viewers aged between 25 to 34 years. Also, the average time spent by Indians in watching porn was noted to be 8 minutes and 23 seconds. Probably, the reason is easy access to the internet.

Well, watching porn is not a big issue, but if it is ruining your relationship, you need to think twice.

If you really want to make your bonding stronger with your partner then spending time with each other and doing little things for them are good ideas, not watching 'pornography' at any cost. But, why does it affect a relationship? Let's find out!

1. People Have Unrealistic Expectations From Their Partners

While watching porn, people might develop some set standards for their partners, which are harmful for their relationships and sex life. This also makes it difficult to create an emotional bonding, and your whole focus shifts to physical pleasure.

This creates stress in people who think that they have to perform well for their partners in the bedroom else their partners will be disappointed.

Also, physical appearance comes to the forefront and therefore, women or men might try hard to look more sexually attractive like the women and men in porn. What they don't understand it that no one can be that physically perfect and a lot of makeup and editing goes into making an adult movie.

2. It Can Lead To Objectifying Your Partner, Make Your Really Sexist

Porn can lead people to objectify their partners. The gender inequality in porn movies can become really harmful for couples in real life. If you really want to understand this, you won't have to scratch your head, instead check the caption. The title of a video is made in such a manner that it will suggest that it is the women who want sex and not the man. "cheating wife", "horny girl" and what not. Also, at times in pornography, the men's face is not exposed and the whole focus is shifted on the woman and her responses while the actors are in the sexual act. What's worse is the women are not seen as humans but as money-making machines and therefore, even if there is some sort of violent behaviour during the sexual act, it is justified by showing that the woman wants it.

This can manipulate people into thinking that their partners are sex objects and they can do anything with them when it comes to sex and derive pleasure from it.

3. It Can Develop Physical And Emotional Insecurity

Having a sexual relationship with your partner also means that the couple has a connection with each other. Therefore, even if it comes to the act, it is necessary that you respect your partner. But, if you are watching too much porn, it might happen that you are more attracted to the actors and not towards your partner. This can make your partner feel really insecure and disturbed in bed.

4. Having Sex In Unrealistic Situations

In real life have you ever seen a teacher having sex with a student while the whole class is watching? Or Is it possible that your family members are sitting in a drawing room or they are so much in sleep that you get the whole sexual act with your partner done there only? Definitely not in real life, but in adult movies yes!

Some people might perceive it as real and try to attempt to do the same in their real life and that's when they land in trouble. Your partner might find it really appalling, and therefore it can create serious issues in your relationship.

5. Cheating Might Seem Really Fascinating

The concept of establishing a sexual relationship with more than one partner at a time, or cheating on your partner to be precise, can seem to be really fascinating, in case you are addicted to porn movies. People might perceive that it is okay to have multiple sexual partners as a way to spice up their sexual experience because the same is shown in the porn.

As a result, they may look outside their relationship for satisfying their sexual desires. Also, they might ask their partners to indulge in sexual intercourse that involves more than two people at a time. This can be fine if both the partners are okay with it, but can be difficult for people who do not agree to such acts and definitely they don't find it pleasurable.

6. You Want More And More Physical Pleasure

No size doesn't matter in true love. Hope you got the drift! A relationship is beyond the fact that how much you and your partner can satisfy each other on the bed.

Porn movies show how one can extend the time to reach the climax and attain the desired pleasure, just that the actors have orgasm after a long time. But, that's not the reality. The movie is scripted and is deceptive to thereality. Therefore, it is really silly to mess up your sex life because of porn movies. Also, worse is often people who are addicted to porn spend more time watching adult films and having less sex with their partners.

Having different cravings or fantasies, one after the another can be really unrealistic and exhausting for your partner. Watching too much BDSM can have devastating impact on your sex life if your partner is not fond of it as you might end up hurting your partner while indulging in the sexual act.

7. Not Everything That You See Is The Truth

One of the reasons why porn movies seem to be sexually arousing and appealing is due to the angle of the camera. It is the camera that makes a sexual position seem more tempting, fascinating and exciting. One can easily get aroused by seeing the movie, but that doesn't mean that the act is pleasurable.

Expecting your partner to have a perfect figure or physique is really foolish. Staying physically fit for the sake of health is a different thing, but perceiving your partner to be carved out of wax is another thing. Also, you need to understand that the actors in the porn movies do make-up, undergo surgeries to look that perfect, which is also followed by good editing while making the adult films.

8. It Is Highly Unlikely That Actors Are 'Real Couples'

Most of the people perceive the actors to be real couples from the manner they involve in such passionate sex. Therefore, some people may force their partners to do similar things. But, it is necessary, you understand that those actors are actually paid. They do whatever they are asked to do and not what they want to do. The whole thing is scripted as it happens in other movies.

Though watching porn is not a bad thing, knitting your relationship around it can really be a bad idea. You must understand, sex is not when two people connect on a physical level, it is beyond that. It is a process where two people connect on an emotional, physical and spiritual level. It is a way of celebrating the union of two soul and bodies and respecting each other. Well, this is something that the makers of adult movies will never tell you.

PS: Careful what you wish for!