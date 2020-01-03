6 Signs You Need To Bring A Change In Your Sex Life

1. You No More Talk About Sex First things first, you need to understand that no one can read anyone's mind. If you think your partner is supposed to understand your sexual desires then you might be expecting a lot. You and your partner need to discuss each other's desires and fantasies. If you find that your partner is unable to do the same then you can make him or her comfortable by letting her know it is actually good for couples to discuss sex. Let your partner know if either of you is not talking about the desires, it is almost impossible to get the same.

2. It Is Always The Same Person Initiating Sex If you are the one who always initiates sex and the other one eventually agrees to it or vice versa then this is another sign that it's high time you need to bring a change in your sex life. You need to understand that it can make a positive impact on your relationship if both of you are equally involved in sex. Rather than perceiving as a duty of one person to initiate things, you can make it a way to explore each other's needs and desires. This way neither of you will feel burdened with the task of taking charge every time.

3. There Is No Foreplay Sex without foreplay can at times sound boring. However, it can be exciting and satisfying when both of you are willing for a quickie. But doing the same thing even when both of you have plenty of time can be a sign that something is wrong. If you think foreplay has nothing to do with pleasure and satisfaction then you might be wrong. Foreplay can be a way to know what your partner loves. Also, this can bring you another level of satisfaction without actually getting into sex. It can also help you in establishing a deeper connection with your partner. For Better Orgasms You Can Try Edging During Sex

4. You Have Been Following The Same Routine If you and your partner have been doing the same act again and again, then this could be a sign that you need to bring a change in your sex life. Instead of having the same sex routine, you can think of ways to make it more exciting. You can try making love in your kitchen or think of playing a blindfold game. In addition to this, you can wear appealing clothes, especially lingerie in the case of women. If you are the one who usually dominates during the lovemaking session then let your partner dominate this time and vice versa. This way you will be definitely having a change in your sex life.

5. Neither Of You Cuddle After Sex If this is in your case, then it can be another sign that you need to bring some change in your sex life. After making love try not to turn your back and sleep. Doing this may make your partner feel neglected and left out. However, cuddling your partner after sex can make him or her feel loved and this will increase the romance in your life. Moreover, both of you will be having a deeper emotional bond and this can spice up your sex life.