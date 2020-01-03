Just In
6 Signs You Need To Bring A Change In Your Sex Life
As a couple, you and your partner might be quite sure about whether or not your sex life is good. You may consider your physical intimacy as a parameter to decide if both of you are close enough. However, at times, you may feel that something is missing in your sex life, though you are satisfied with what you have. This is the time when you need to look for some changes and make some efforts in filling what you feel is missing. In order to know what are those signs, continue reading this article.
14 Signs Your Male Friend Secretly Likes You And Wants To Date You
1. You No More Talk About Sex
First things first, you need to understand that no one can read anyone's mind. If you think your partner is supposed to understand your sexual desires then you might be expecting a lot. You and your partner need to discuss each other's desires and fantasies. If you find that your partner is unable to do the same then you can make him or her comfortable by letting her know it is actually good for couples to discuss sex. Let your partner know if either of you is not talking about the desires, it is almost impossible to get the same.
2. It Is Always The Same Person Initiating Sex
If you are the one who always initiates sex and the other one eventually agrees to it or vice versa then this is another sign that it's high time you need to bring a change in your sex life. You need to understand that it can make a positive impact on your relationship if both of you are equally involved in sex. Rather than perceiving as a duty of one person to initiate things, you can make it a way to explore each other's needs and desires. This way neither of you will feel burdened with the task of taking charge every time.
3. There Is No Foreplay
Sex without foreplay can at times sound boring. However, it can be exciting and satisfying when both of you are willing for a quickie. But doing the same thing even when both of you have plenty of time can be a sign that something is wrong.
If you think foreplay has nothing to do with pleasure and satisfaction then you might be wrong. Foreplay can be a way to know what your partner loves. Also, this can bring you another level of satisfaction without actually getting into sex. It can also help you in establishing a deeper connection with your partner.
4. You Have Been Following The Same Routine
If you and your partner have been doing the same act again and again, then this could be a sign that you need to bring a change in your sex life. Instead of having the same sex routine, you can think of ways to make it more exciting. You can try making love in your kitchen or think of playing a blindfold game.
In addition to this, you can wear appealing clothes, especially lingerie in the case of women. If you are the one who usually dominates during the lovemaking session then let your partner dominate this time and vice versa. This way you will be definitely having a change in your sex life.
5. Neither Of You Cuddle After Sex
If this is in your case, then it can be another sign that you need to bring some change in your sex life. After making love try not to turn your back and sleep. Doing this may make your partner feel neglected and left out.
However, cuddling your partner after sex can make him or her feel loved and this will increase the romance in your life. Moreover, both of you will be having a deeper emotional bond and this can spice up your sex life.
6. You Often Play Blame Game
At times couples tend to pass the blame on their partner for having no excitement in their sex life. But this is not the right thing to do. You need to avoid playing blame games as this can have a bad impact on both your sex life and relationship. You and your partner need to understand that both of you are involved in sex and therefore, there is no point in putting the entire blame on one person. In fact, you can find out some ways to bring back the lost spark in your sex life and make it more exciting.
How You Can Bring Back The Spark In Your Sex Life
There is no short-cut to exciting sex life. Your genuine efforts and love can actually help you in spicing up your sex life. In addition to this, you can focus on establishing a deeper bond with your partner so that both of you can be on the same page while talking about sex. This way you will be able to invest your time and effort towards a better sex life.