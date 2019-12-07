ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7 Ways To End A Dry Spell In Your Relationship And Have A Healthy Sex life

    By

    When was the last time your partner and you were involved in passionate lovemaking? Was it long ago? Or don't you even remember when it happened? Well, then this is a clear sign that your relationship is going through a dry spell.

    A dry spell in a relationship is a situation where couples don't engage in sexual acts for a long time. There can be instances when you and your partner might not have sex for days or even weeks if both are living in different cities, one of you is ill, or if you are in that relationship for a long time. But if you are living together and are still going through a dry spell for a long time, you must look into the matter.

    10 Myths Related To Relationships And Love That You Need To Stop Believing

    Fret no more, because we have brought some tips that can help you end the dry spell and have an amazing sex life with your partner.

    More COUPLES News

    Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 14:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue