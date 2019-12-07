7 Ways To End A Dry Spell In Your Relationship And Have A Healthy Sex life Beyond Love oi-Prerna Aditi

When was the last time your partner and you were involved in passionate lovemaking? Was it long ago? Or don't you even remember when it happened? Well, then this is a clear sign that your relationship is going through a dry spell.

A dry spell in a relationship is a situation where couples don't engage in sexual acts for a long time. There can be instances when you and your partner might not have sex for days or even weeks if both are living in different cities, one of you is ill, or if you are in that relationship for a long time. But if you are living together and are still going through a dry spell for a long time, you must look into the matter.

Fret no more, because we have brought some tips that can help you end the dry spell and have an amazing sex life with your partner.