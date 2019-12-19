Just In
For Better Orgasms You Can Try Edging During Sex
Like other things in life, sex too requires effort. Sad, but true! If not done in the right manner, over a period of time it may appear to be boring. This is where the 'Edging' technique comes in. No, no, we are not talking about 'lawn edging' here, it is purely about how to spice up your sex life. Not just that, it will also help you to achieve better orgasms.
For people who don't know, 'edging' is a practice that can help a person in delaying the orgasm and reaching the climax when he or she actually wants it. If you are already scratching your head and feeling confused about the whole thing, then fret no more as we are here to take away your worries. To know this technique in detail, scroll down.
What Is Edging?
Edging is an orgasm-denial technique in which you and your partner are about to reach orgasm, but then both or either of you back off to regain the sexual energy, only to have the desired orgasm with more passion and intensity. This can help you in achieving an orgasm, which is better than what you were having before. For that reason, you deny yourself the pleasure that comes after sexual stimulation in the first place to re-stimulate yourself and then reaching the peak level.
And to put this into perspective, let's think of a situation where you control your urge to have your favourite food until your work gets completed so that you can enjoy your well-earned treat with great appetite after your work is finished. This will not only fulfil your cravings but will also make you satisfied.
Why Is Edging Beneficial?
When a person gets aroused, the muscles in his or her body get tensed and heartbeat increases. This further leads to an increase in blood flow. Eventually, the person gets stimulated and comes closer to achieving the orgasm. However, if you stop yourself from getting the orgasm and then again get stimulated, you can surely have an intense orgasm as you are saving your energy and utilising it in re-gaining the pleasure.
This is the same for both men and women. Rather than having a premature orgasm every time, you can train your mind and body to have an orgasm only when you want. This will be certainly a heavenly experience for you and your partner.
While you are all set to try the edging technique, it is better that you sit with your partner so that you can implement it more effectively while having sex.
Premature orgasms can confuse your partner and there is also a possibility that you may be disinterested in having sex with them after that happens. Rather than keeping it to yourself, let your partner know that you are considering edging in your lovemaking.
If you are confused about when to stop and start the stimulation, then you need to read more about it.
- While you are enjoying your lovemaking sessions with your partner, you can reduce your sexual energy by stopping for a while or by laying your hands on some other body parts.
- You need to hold your sexual energy and start again in a slow manner.
- This is not a race, so calm down. Rather than rushing towards the finishing line, relax and focus more on enjoying the present moment.
- Take things in a slow and passionate manner. Let your partner take control of the sexual act, if you have been controlling so far and vice versa.
- If you are about to have an orgasm, you can try backing off by shifting your focus to other body parts. You can choose to let things go and gain pleasure.
- You can also try to explore the various sexual techniques in addition to the edging technique. This way you can break up with boring sex.
While you are thinking of trying edging and exploring a new pleasure, you need to understand that edging can delay the orgasm, which is actually good. Therefore, it is better not to panic and focus on gaining pleasure along with your partner through intense lovemaking. The more you are inclined towards having mutual satisfaction, the better it is for edging.