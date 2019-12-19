For Better Orgasms You Can Try Edging During Sex

What Is Edging? Edging is an orgasm-denial technique in which you and your partner are about to reach orgasm, but then both or either of you back off to regain the sexual energy, only to have the desired orgasm with more passion and intensity. This can help you in achieving an orgasm, which is better than what you were having before. For that reason, you deny yourself the pleasure that comes after sexual stimulation in the first place to re-stimulate yourself and then reaching the peak level. And to put this into perspective, let's think of a situation where you control your urge to have your favourite food until your work gets completed so that you can enjoy your well-earned treat with great appetite after your work is finished. This will not only fulfil your cravings but will also make you satisfied.

Why Is Edging Beneficial? When a person gets aroused, the muscles in his or her body get tensed and heartbeat increases. This further leads to an increase in blood flow. Eventually, the person gets stimulated and comes closer to achieving the orgasm. However, if you stop yourself from getting the orgasm and then again get stimulated, you can surely have an intense orgasm as you are saving your energy and utilising it in re-gaining the pleasure. This is the same for both men and women. Rather than having a premature orgasm every time, you can train your mind and body to have an orgasm only when you want. This will be certainly a heavenly experience for you and your partner.