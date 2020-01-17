10 Sex Tips For Men Who Want To Be Good In Bed!

2. Work Out To Improve Your Sexual Health There are many exercises that can help you in increasing your libido. If you want to perform well in bed then you can give a try to these exercises. These exercises will improve your sex drive and will also keep you fit and healthy. You can try doing like kegel, planks, push-ups and squats to improve your sexual health.

3. Engage Yourself In Foreplay Sex without foreplay will be dinner without dessert. You may satisfy your appetite with just a dinner but having desserts can make your dinner memorable. The same applies to foreplay. It helps you in exploring your partner and gaining pleasure before you get into the actual thing. Women generally need more time for stimulation when compared with men. Therefore, skipping foreplay can be a turn off for your woman. The foreplay will help you in achieving a better orgasm and knowing the likes and dislikes of your partner.

4. Ask Her Desires Sex is never one-sided and therefore, it is important for you to know about your partner's desires and fantasies. You can ask the same during the foreplay as she will happily let you know her fetishes. This way you will able to know what you need to do so that you enjoy the most in the bed. You can satisfy your woman according to her desires and thus, she will be having the best sex experience of her life.

5. Bring Some Sexy Lingerie For Your Partner Won't you love to see your woman in those lacy and sexy lingerie? If yes, then take her shopping to buy that lingerie. You can then love her in those sexy undergarments and admire her curves. In addition to this, you too can buy some sexy undergarments for yourself. You can easily get them on e-commerce sites and in stores, of course. This can be one of the best ways of surprising her during your lovemaking moments. Also read: 6 Common Reasons Why Couples Don't Have Sex Right After Childbirth

6. Try Sex Outside Your Bedroom Who said that you can have sex only in your bedroom? You can do it anywhere in your house. In the kitchen, bathroom, drawing room, storeroom, etc. For example, you can try making out in the bathroom. Having sex under the shower will be exciting for you and your partner. You can also discuss this with your partner.

7. Order Some Kinky Toys Don't underestimate the power of sex toys. If you are sceptical about them, it is high time that you give it a thought if you want to make your sex life more fun. There are many sexual wellness products available in the market and sex toys are surely one of them. They not only can enhance your pleasure but will surely spice up your lovemaking sessions. You can use a feather tickler, a blindfold or a pair of handcuffs if your partner likes it rough on bed. You can keep these toys as a surprise for your partner before you get into the actual thing.

8. Talk Dirty While Having Sex You may be admiring the way your woman moans in bed while both of you are making love to each other but you may wonder how to make it more pleasurable for her. You too can do the same during sex. Rather than being quiet and focusing too much on gaining orgasm, try to look into her eyes and talk about the positions and her expressions. Talking dirty can really turn some woman on. In fact, it will elevate the sexual pleasure as you are letting your partner know what else you want to do with her. This will also let her know that you too are enjoying like her. This will excite your woman like anything and she will be enjoying the sex even more.

9. Try Edging While Making Out If you want to prevent premature ejaculation and have your desired orgasm, then edging can be the best thing that you can do. It is a technique that can help you in delaying your orgasm and having it when you are willing for it. In this, you bring yourself close to the orgasm and then you stop the sexual stimulation to again get closer to the orgasm. This way you will be quite good in the bed and trust us your woman is going to love you even more after this!