10 Important Facts About Red Wine That Will Blow Your Mind

It is a true saying that 'wine is a girl's best friend'. Wine is always like a good companion for women, as they always choose this drink over any other alcoholic drink.

Wine has a long, fascinating history and is considered as a very old drink. Red wine is made from different varieties of black grapes and the colour of the wine ranges from violet to brick red and brown.

Red wine is simply made by crushing and fermenting dark-coloured grapes, which are rich in several antioxidants. Red wine has several benefits that include anti-ageing, boosting immunity and heart health.

Grapes have several antioxidants like resveratrol, catechins, epicatechin and proanthocyanidins. These antioxidants help in reducing the risk of heart diseases and combat free radical damage.

Red wine is good for you, but overconsumption could be fatal. Consuming red wine in moderate quantities can prevent liver diseases, protect against prostate cancer and dementia.

The alcohol content of red wine ranges from 12 percent to 15 percent and it contains 125 calories and zero cholesterol with 3.8 grams of carbohydrates.

Now, let us have a look at the important facts of red wine.

1. Drinking Red Wine In Small Doses Is Better

Moderate drinking of red wine is better than not drinking it at all. Do you know why? Red wine has antioxidants that lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and mortality. If you drink excessive of red wine, it may pose as a serious threat to your health.

2. Red Wine Has Polyphenols Red wine has polyphenols which include tannin, resveratrol, and about 5000 plant compounds. The benefits of red wine comes from tannin, which is also present in dark chocolates and green tea. Tannin inhibits the cholesterol which blocks the blood vessels, this promotes good heart health. 3. Some Wines Are Good For Health While it is rather difficult to comprehend which red wines are best for your health, let us guide you through it. Choose dry red wines than sweet wines; choose red wines that have low alcohol than high alcohol or go for red wines with a higher tannin level. 4. Improves Sex Life This is one of the most interesting facts about red wine. If you drink red wine regularly, but in moderate quantities, it can improve your sex life. Women who drink 2 glasses of wine every day enjoy physical pleasure much more than women who don't drink red wine at all. 5. Red Wine Has Anti-Cancerous Properties Red wines consist of antioxidants that have anti-cancer properties and cardio-protective effects on health. Red wine is made from grapes and the grape skin is rich in antioxidants, which has the ability to prevent all types of cancers. 6. Wine Is Low In Calories Red wines do not affect your waistline and do not promote belly fat. Women who drink a glass of red wine per day have almost 10 pounds less body fat than women who don't drink. It is because red wine is low in calories and fat. 7. Red Wine Reduces Stress Red wine contains resveratrol, a compound that repairs DNA, suppresses the tumour genes and promotes longevity. Drinking a glass of red wine helps to reduce stress and anxiety. So, start drinking a glass of red wine along with your dinner meals. 8. Red Wine Improves Sleep Red wine is high in melatonin, a compound that induces sleep. This comes from the grapes from which red wine is made of. If you have trouble in sleeping or you suffer from other sleep-related disorders, just gulp down a glass of red wine. Make sure you don't drink before bedtime. 9. Red Wine Slows Down Ageing A glass of red wine will make your skin glow and prevent ageing of the skin. The antioxidants in red wine slow down the oxidative stress that the skin cells are subjected to. It also protects your skin from the harmful UV rays. 10. Red Wine Damages The Effects Of Smoking Yes, it's true that red wine has the powerful ability to damage the negative effects of smoking. Red wine can help reduce inflammation and prevent the ageing of the skin, which usually starts increasing when you quit smoking.