Key Nutrients For A Healthy Pregnancy: Folic Acid, Vitamins And More

Great food choices during pregnancy help in the growth and development of the baby and also help prevent complications which may arise due to nutritional deficiencies. Adding certain foods to daily diet also keep away pregnancy problems such as fatigue, nausea, weakness and weird food cravings.

Experts suggest that pregnant women must include essential micronutrients in their diet through dietary sources, rather than in the form of supplements (until prescribed by experts) as they may cause certain side effects to the foetus.

Take a look at some of the vital nutrients which must be consumed by pregnant women. They help satisfy food cravings as well as provide nourishment to the growing baby and the mother.