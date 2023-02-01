Barley Water During Pregnancy: Benefits, Side Effects And How To Make It Prenatal oi-Amritha K

With its abundance of fiber, minerals, and vitamins, barley water is an excellent diet supplement due to its many health benefits.

Additionally, barley water contains a number of health benefits, such as lowering cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of cancer, and helping with indigestion problems.

What Are The Benefits Of Barley Water?

There are many benefits to drinking barley water. It is made from water that has been cooked with barley. Sometimes the grains are strained out. Some barley water drinks are flavoured with lemon rind or lemon juice.

The following are some proven health benefits of barley water:

Reduces cholesterol levels: You can lower your cholesterol levels by drinking barley water or barley tea. Chemicals contained in barley, called tocols, have been found to reduce LDL cholesterol and contribute to better cardiovascular health [1].

Controls blood sugar: It has been found that barley water can control blood sugar spikes. Drinking unsweetened barley water can have the effect of reducing blood sugar spikes. People with diabetes can also benefit from drinking barley water because its antioxidants can improve diabetes outcomes [2].

Promotes weight loss: Barley water has a high fibre content. This can help your digestion become more regular, as well as help you feel full for longer periods of time, thereby promoting weight loss [3][4].

Improves digestion: Unstrained barley water contains a hydration component in addition to the high fibre content of cereal grains such as barley.

Supports the immune system: Aside from its free-radical fighting properties, as well as its vitamins and minerals, barley water can also support the immune system.

How To Make Barley Water

While you can buy barley water from stores, it is best to make it at home.

Ingredients: 1 cup pearl barley, 7-8 cups of water, juice of 1 lemon, 1 tablespoon honey (optional), cinnamon stick and ginger.

Directions

Water and barley should be boiled together with a cinnamon stick and ginger.

You should simmer the pot for at least 30 minutes before allowing the water to boil.

Pour the mixture through a strainer.

You may then add lemon juice and honey (optional) for flavour.

The taste of barley water can also be enhanced by adding various other ingredients, such as lemon juice and lemon rind.

Barley Water During Pregnancy

1. Lowers blood sugar levels

The consumption of barley-based foods has been shown to increase the number of beneficial bacteria in the gut known as prevotella. These bacteria have been shown to reduce blood sugar levels for up to 11-14 hours - which can be hihgly risky in the case of pregnant women.

Keeping blood sugar levels in check can help reduce the risk of gestational diabetes. For those who have diabetes, it can also help manage their blood glucose levels [5].

As a result of high blood sugar levels during pregnancy, it is also more likely that your baby will be born too early, weigh too much, suffer breathing problems, or have low blood sugar right after birth. In addition to increasing the chances of miscarriage or stillbirth, high blood glucose may also cause miscarriage and stillbirth [6].

2. Eases gastrointestinal problems

As a rich source of dietary fibre, barley is believed to ease bowel movements, assist with constipation and haemorrhoids. Barley water is a beverage known since ancient times as a folk remedy or preventative for stomach and intestinal complaints [7].

In Ayurveda, it is considered a digestive tonic that facilitates digestion, which is why it is considered to be a digestive tonic.

As a result of its high fibre content, barley water is an excellent digestive health drink. In addition to being a light beverage and easy on the stomach, it contains essential minerals that aid in a variety of bodily functions [8].

3. Flushes out excess fluids

The diuretic properties of barley water are believed to help flush out excess fluids from the body, providing relief from water retention in the legs, face, etc., during pregnancy [9].

Is Barley Safe To Consume During Pregnancy?

Yes. There is no known direct threat from barley to your pregnancy. However, studies have shown that women with celiac disease, which is caused by gluten, tend to miscarry more frequently [10].

Due to the gluten protein contained in barley, it is recommended that you avoid it if you are sensitive.

Side Effects Of Drinking Barley Water

If you are not used to drinking barley water, drinking a lot of it can result in constipation or loose stools due to its dense fibre content. This can pose a significant problem during pregnancy. It is also important to keep in mind that one serving of barley water contains approximately the same calories as one full meal, so be careful not to consume too much in one sitting.

Additionally, barley contains gluten, so those who are gluten intolerant or suffer from celiac disease should avoid eating it.

On A Final Note...

The benefits of unstrained barley water for pregnant women include a hearty dose of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Although drinking too much barley water can be harmful to your digestive system, drinking one cup per day is recommended.