Appetite Loss During Pregnancy: What To Do About It Prenatal

Pregnant women often complain of decreased appetite. However, it is not something you just let be because - pregnancy demands an increase in your food intake for your child's growth and development.

Your sudden decrease in appetite is primarily due to hormonal changes that take place in your body during pregnancy. For the health of both you and your baby, it is important to take steps to increase appetite during pregnancy. It is not important to eat anything in particular - the goal is to eat healthy foods [1].

Can Pregnancy Cause Appetite Loss?

When you are pregnant, it is common for your appetite to fluctuate, especially as your body undergoes many changes. If you lose your appetite, you may experience a general disinterest in all foods or a lack of desire to eat. The loss of appetite is not the same as the aversion to a few specific foods, which occurs fairly frequently during pregnancy [2].

Several factors may cause appetite loss during pregnancy, such as nausea and vomiting, several mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression, may affect your appetite, certain medications, which are safe to use during pregnancy, can cause side effects such as decreased appetite.

As a result of pregnancy, some women may develop eating disorders, such as bulimia and anorexia [3]. Additionally, pregnant women may experience appetite loss due to medical conditions such as tumours, delayed stomach emptying, heartburn, and Addison's disease.

Tips To Increase Appetite During Pregnancy

Here are some tips that may help you increase your appetite during pregnancy.

1. Keep your meals small

One of the most important things to remember while trying to increase appetite during pregnancy is to eat small meals rather than eating one large meal at a time [4].

2. Eat what you love

During pregnancy, it is common to have food cravings. If you feel like eating something, do so. This will help satisfy your appetite and will stimulate your appetite.

3. Choose healthy snacks

It is important to maintain a healthy diet during pregnancy by including healthy snacks in your diet. This will help increase appetite during pregnancy since a small stimulation to your digestive system can induce appetite.

4. Avoid junk food

During pregnancy, junk food should be avoided at all costs. Junk foods are unhealthy for you and your baby. Moreover, junk foods reduce appetite as well, so by reducing your junk food intake, you will be able to increase your appetite.

5. Try ginger

A widely recognised remedy for decreased appetite among pregnant women throughout the world, ginger is known for its stomach-settling, anti-nauseous properties [5]. Ginger is available in just about any form you can imagine, from ginger ale to ginger candies to ginger lollipops.

6. Experiment with new recipes

Consider trying something new today if you are tired of your routine recipes. A change in taste and texture will definitely increase your appetite. But remember to eat healthy during pregnancy.

7. Do mild exercise

In addition to improving your physical fitness during pregnancy, exercise can help you increase your appetite as well. Consult your physician before exercising during pregnancy to ensure that you do not have any medical issues that require rest [6].

8. Try yoga

Yoga is an effective way to increase appetite during pregnancy [7]. There are a number of asanas that are specifically designed to do during pregnancy, such as the Marjari Asana or the Cat and Cow stretch. However, it is advised that you practice yoga under the supervision of a qualified yoga trainer.

9. Manage morning sickness

During pregnancy, most pregnant women experience a loss of appetite due to morning sickness. This can last even until the last trimester for some women, so taking steps to manage your morning sickness will help increase appetite.

On A Final Note...

During pregnancy, healthy eating is one of the most important factors that determine the mental and physical growth of your baby. The foetus obtains all the necessary nutrients from the food you eat. Following a balanced diet is an important factor that determines the mental and physical growth of your baby.

You may notice that your appetite drops during your first trimester as a result of morning sickness and other discomforts. Once you have recovered from the period of morning sickness, you should be able to regain your appetite naturally.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 15:00 [IST]