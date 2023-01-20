Health Benefits Of Ginger Water; Is It Good For Detoxification? Wellness oi-Amritha K

Besides its great taste, ginger provides a variety of health benefits, making it a common ingredient in many cultures and cuisines around the world.

An important component of ginger is gingerol, which aids in digestion. Ginger promotes efficient digestion, so food does not remain in the gastrointestinal tract for an extended period of time [1].

In this article, we will examine the health benefits of ginger water and whether it is effective for detoxification. Ginger water, which is also known as ginger tea, is another way to enjoy ginger's benefits.

Health Benefits Of Ginger Water

The benefits of ginger water make it a terrific drink during the cold months. You can add a little lemon, lime, and honey to make it a wonderful drink after dinner.

Antioxidants found in ginger water play an important role in helping the body handle free radicals, reducing your risk of cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. Aside from being rich in potassium, ginger water is also rich in other minerals [2].

Here are the benefits of drinking ginger water:

1. Rich in antioxidants

Ginger contains choline, a component that is necessary for the brain and nerves to communicate. Choline also plays an important role in supporting your metabolism, your mood, and your muscle function [3].

2. Reduces nausea

Historically, ginger has been used as a cure for nausea and indigestion. According to current research, consuming one to two grams of ginger can reduce nausea symptoms. In spite of the fact that more research is still needed on other types of stomach problems, ginger water is likely to be a safe and effective way to recover after a stomach upset [4].

3. Promotes digestion

A natural component of ginger root, gingerol, aids digestion by increasing gastrointestinal motility, the rate at which food exits the stomach and moves along the digestive process. Drinking ginger water after a meal encourages efficient digestion to keep food moving along the digestive process.

4. Reduces inflammation

Ginger has been shown to reduce inflammation. Ginger extracts have been shown to reduce allergy symptoms, but further research is necessary to confirm these results. It has also been suggested that ginger may alleviate muscle pain following heavy exercise [5].

5. May aid in weight loss

When combined with a healthy diet and exercise, ginger water may facilitate weight loss. Studies have found that ginger suppressed obesity in rats on high-fat diets, while another study found that men who drank ginger tea after eating felt full for longer periods of time [6][7].

6. May lower cholesterol levels

The risk of heart disease and stroke is increased by high levels of cholesterol, especially low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. According to some research, ginger can help reduce not only your LDL cholesterol, but also your total cholesterol and triglycerides. By doing so, you may reduce your risk of heart disease and other cholesterol-related diseases [8].

How To Make Ginger Water?

Making ginger water is a simple process; you can make it only with water and ginger root. However, many recipes include sweeteners, such as honey, and lemon or lime juice to balance the taste.

Boil 1-2 litres of water and add finely chopped ginger (3/4 cup) to it.

Let it boil for at least 20 minutes so that the medicinal power of ginger gets into the water.

Slice ginger root thinly so that more of the surface area is exposed to the water.

Who Should Not Drink Ginger Water?

The consumption of ginger by some people can cause stomach aches, gas, and heartburn, especially in large quantities. Some physicians suggest that people with gallstones should avoid ginger, but studies have never found that ginger causes gallbladder problems [9].

Is Ginger Water Good For Detoxification?

Anecdotal evidence suggests that detox rituals work by gradually removing toxins from the body over time. For example, some people drink ginger water mixed with lemon juice as part of their detox routine.

Ginger may be able to fight germs, infections, inflammation, and cancer-causing molecules, so taking a little bit every day can support your overall health. Ginger is also a natural root, so drinking it will provide you with additional nutrients [10].

Friday, January 20, 2023