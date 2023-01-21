Effects Of Healthy Diet In Pregnancy For The Mother And The Baby Prenatal oi-Amritha K

As a pregnant woman, it is important to eat a healthy, balanced diet and to provide you and your growing child with all the essential nutrients.

It has been shown that pregnancy diet can influence not only the health of a mother but the health of her child, as well as the baby's health into adulthood. The risk of heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure as an adult is increased if a growing baby is inadequately nourished in the womb [1].

This article examines the effects of a healthy diet during pregnancy on the mother and the child.

Health Benefits Of A Healthy Diet During Pregnancy

Importance of a healthy diet during pregnancy, for the mother

1. Fewer complications

The battle against unhealthy pregnancy cravings may be challenging, but it will prove worthwhile in the long run for both you and your baby. You may be at risk of gestational diabetes, anaemia, urinary tract infections, and your baby being born with birth defects if you do not consume a balanced diet during pregnancy. In addition to improving labour and delivery, healthy nutrition during pregnancy can help reduce your risk of complications [2].

2. Enhanced energy levels

For most women, experiencing a tremendous amount of fatigue during pregnancy is common. No matter what you do, you can't always control your fatigue - particularly in the early weeks due to hormonal changes in the body. Keep your energy levels up by eating every 3-4 hours and maintaining a wholesome diet [3].

3. Improved sleep quality

In addition to nausea, late-night bathroom breaks, or aches and pains, several factors can keep you awake at night during pregnancy. Your beauty rest will definitely be improved by making sure you are eating healthy, complete meals each day, and refraining from excessive caffeine consumption [4]. It is critical to obtain sufficient quantities of vitamins and minerals during pregnancy, including vitamin B, calcium, and iron, in order to sleep well.

4. Reduced risk of illnesses

During pregnancy, pregnant women are more likely to contract certain infections, including the flu. While a small cold won't most likely affect your baby, suffering from pregnancy symptoms is unpleasant enough and being sick on top of that doesn't help anyone. A healthy diet and plenty of rest can prevent this from happening [5].

Importance of a healthy diet during pregnancy, for the baby

1. Healthy foetal development

To ensure that your baby grows correctly, you should aim to consume at least 300 more calories per day than you normally would. However, do not overdo it as it may lead to complications such as pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes [6].

Vitamins and nutrients that are essential for a healthy baby include folate or folic acid, vitamin C, vitamin A, calcium, fibre, fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and adequate protein and fat.

Additionally, eating a healthy, well-balanced diet during pregnancy has the following benefits for the baby:

Good brain development

Healthy birth weight

Reduced risk of many birth defects

What Is A Balanced Diet During Pregnancy?

Keeping a healthy, balanced diet involves eating foods from all five food groups and drinking plenty of water to remain hydrated [7].

Whole grains and cereals

Vegetables and legumes/beans

Protein-rich foods such as lean meats, poultry, eggs, tofu, nuts, seeds, and legumes/beans

Fruit

A variety of dairy products, including milk, cheese, and yoghurt that are primarily low in fat

On A Final Note...

In general, eating healthy during pregnancy has many benefits. For example, a balanced diet gives a woman more sustainable energy, strengthens her immune system, and reduces her risk of developing illness. Pregnant women must be particularly careful about what they eat since they are not only responsible for their own health, but also responsible for the health of their unborn child.

Speak with your obstetrician/gynaecologist for more information.