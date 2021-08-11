Physical Activity During Childhood May Help Improve Cognitive Functions Later In Life, Study

The changes in these factors reflect on cognitive functioning and thus, enhances its performance. [3]

Physical exercises promote changes in the brain at structural and molecular levels. It helps increase the gray matter volume, neurotrophic factors, blood flow and cognitive abilities, and prevents the risk of age-related cognitive decline like dementia.

According to a study, physical activities may act as an enhancer and help improve brain functioning and cognition by an ability called neuroplasticity or brain plasticity. It is an important function of the nervous system that allows it to modify and adapt itself as a result of experience.

Influence Of Physical Activities On Different Cognitive Abilities

1. Attention

A study has shown that regular physical exercises in children between age 13-14 years can positively help improve their attention and focus towards a given task. The result was evaluated after seeing the effect of three-hour classroom teaching on students who regularly do sports, compared to those who play more computer games.

Though it was difficult to maintain the attention for the whole three hours, students who were physically active showed increased focus for the full hours, followed by them staying calm during the lessons. Even a 30-minute physical exercise can do wonders in improving the attention of children. [4]

2. Language

The development of language and speech can be influenced by physical activity in many ways. In a study, it was found that children who have spent more time in sports have got better grades. Also, girls who have spent at least one hour in sports per week have got good grades in maths and reading compared to those who do not. [5]

Other studies say that not only do exercise, but other physical activities like yoga, martial arts, dancing or any aerobics can help make changes in brain activity concerned with language and help in their better functioning, thus improving language ability, along with improving spelling performance, detecting syntactic errors and many others. [6]

3. Thinking

Thinking is referred to the ability to think creatively and planning it accordingly so as to make the right and reasonable decision. A study talks about children who were engaged in a Football Exercise Program for around six months. It says that these students have shown increased thinking and planning ability compared to students who have a sedentary lifestyle. [7]

Also, children who play non-organised sports like swimming, dancing, hiking and cycling tend to have better thinking abilities than those engaged in organised sports. [8]

4. Memory and learning

Learning refers to the act of acquiring new knowledge or modification of existing knowledge, values and skill. Studies say that physical activities can make neurological changes in the hippocampus of the brain which is associated with memory and learning.

Physical exercises during the childhood period can help in optimising brain nerves engaged in memory and also influence cells involved in learning, thus improving its functions throughout life. These positive changes in the brain structure and functions help in cognitive functions improvement. [9]

