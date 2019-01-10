Can You Believe This Is A Permanent Tattoo!

When a person cheats their partner, the first thing they do when they are caught is they apologise. There are those couples who make their partners do the worst things as revenge for cheating on them.
From chopping penises of their cheating husbands to throwing them out, a lot more destructive things happen when a woman finds out about her cheating husband.
But this case is of a man who is ruling the Internet with his sincere apology to his wife by getting a permanent apology tattoo done on his chest.
Check out the details of this case...
He Got The Tattoo To Win Her Trust Back!
With his wedding on the rocks, Jose L. Torres from Texas struggled to regain his wife's trust, so in an attempt to win his wife back, he had voluntarily got a tattoo done about all the mistakes that he had done in his married life and wanted to apologise to his wife.
He Felt The Tattoo Was The Best Way To Convince
Jose felt that getting himself permanently inked with a tattoo was the best way to convince her to forgive him for his act. Hence, he got the apology letter typed on his torso.
His Tattoo Read
I, Jose L. Torres am getting a tattoo voluntarily on January 2, 2019 so that I can earn my wife's trust back for the pain and suffering I have caused in our marriage.
I am a:
- Liar
- Cheater
- Manipulator
- Deciever (sic)
- Whore/prostitute lover
- Dishonest and disrespectul (sic)
But Netizens Reacted In A Brutal Way
Since the tattoo has so many mistakes in the spellings of the adjectives that he had used in his apology, it backfired. We only wish Jose understood the fact that relationships don't always last, but tattoos are permanent!
What do you think would have happened after he got the apology letter tattooed permanently? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
