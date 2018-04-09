Real-Life Story: She Explains Her Life Of Having A Prosthetic Nose After A Dog Attack!

This is a case of a woman who loves dogs; however, one playful event changed her life completely! A friendly jump from her dog knocked her face and nose and left her with a rare condition, in which her nose had to be removed completely and replaced with a prosthetic one.

Well, this is the story of Jayne Hardman and she explains her life of leading a life with a prosthetic nose.

She revealed about the struggle of losing out on the sense of smell for 2 years, and this is not the only struggle she had.

It All Started With A Playful Knock

When Jayne Hardman was playing with her pet dog, it accidentally knocked her nose and ignoring the hurt costed her a lot, as she was prone to a rare auto-immune disease named "Wegener's granulomatosis."

Apparently, She Had Ignored Her Hurt

It is believed that Jayne Hardman did not pay much heed to the hurt initially. But when she realised that her nose was swelling up and her condition worsened over the next 6 months, she got an expert to review it.

The Doctors Were Left With No Option!

Seeing Jayne's worsened condition, the doctors were left with no option but to have her nose removed after she was diagnosed with "Wegener's granulomatosis" disease, which could turn deadly if it was not treated on time.

Her Life Now...

Jayne currently uses a prosthetic nose that she removes every night before bed, and covers the nose hole by putting a plaster over it. She steams the hole and rinses it out every single day, as it still produces mucus like everyone else's!

She Jokes On Her Condition

Despite suffering from this condition Jayne has not let her sense of humour die. She apparently shared the details of situations where her nose had fallen off when she sneezed real hard one time!

Currently, She Is...

With all the hardships and the chemotherapy sessions that Jayne went through, she claims that she loves her prosthetic nose so much that she prefers it to her original nose, which was 'quite large' and that lead to her to being called 'Concord' at school!

This story is truly inspiring and a sheer example of the famous saying, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade." What are your thoughts?