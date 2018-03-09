Cat Who Sells Fish In Vietnam Becomes The Latest Internet Sensation!!

Cat sells fish in Vietnam! becomes the latest internet sensation| Boldsky

From the disturbing facts to the things that can lighten your mood, the Internet caters to all one wants to read on the latest scoops with every passing day.

Today, we bring to you the story of a 3-year-old cat that has become an internet sensation after pictures of the cat selling fish have gone viral!

This story is gaining more attention, as one can see the cat selling fish, as opposed to not running away with it to feed on!

So, find more details of the cute cat below.

He Is From Vietnam The latest sensational pet cat named Chó is from Vietnam, where he proudly goes to the market and sells fish along with his owner! The image of the cat taking care of the fish is confusing and the best thing about this cat is that he is named Chó, which means a dog! This 'Half-human Half-Beast' Sheep Image Is Viral Why Is The Cat Named Dog? According to the cat's owner, Le Quoc Phong revealed that the Scottish Fold breed cat apparently has a dog's personality! Hence, he has named it Chó. Just Like Dogs Chó Loves... Just like how the dogs love ice cream, traveling and sleeping, Chó loves all the attention that he gets from the local crowd. Chó even loves to pose for the camera and no wonder due to his uniqueness, he is gaining all the fame. How A Baby's First Picture Is Ruling The Internet His Followers Are Not Only From Vietnam! While Chó is quite famous in Vietnam, he has gained popularity in other neighbouring countries like Thailand and China as well. Apart from this, he is also gaining followers from around the world after being featured on a multiple online sites. The Proud Owner Revealed... Le was quoted as saying, "He also has a lot of girlfriends and a lot of children in the country. My little cat loves taking pictures. He's also very cooperative when wearing the costumes."

Wish to read more such interesting stories from around the world? Then let us know in the comment section below.

Images Source: Instagram