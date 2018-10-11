ENGLISH

An Underwear Addict Who’s Spent £2600 On Pants And Bras!

By

People have a unique or weird obsession in their lives. Some of the passions and addictions are something that cannot be controlled by any other humans.

Here is one such case of a woman who loves to spend money buying a new pair of pants and bras.

Elly Hatfull
She is Elly Hatfull who loves to admit that she is an underwear addict!

Check out the bizarre details of her obsession with lingerie...

She Hails From Sydney

Ellie Hatfull is a 27-year-old woman who hails from Sydney, Australia. She claims that she had more than 150 sets of bras and pants in her collection. She also confessed that wearing them made her "feel good to herself".

She Is A Self-Confessed "Lingerie Addict"

Ellie admits that she is a self-confessed ‘Lingerie Addict.' Since she was a little girl, she was interested in collecting fancy lingerie. But since the past three years, she had started building up an excellent collection. Now she spends thousands on her pants and bras.

Her Addiction For Creating A Collection Started At Her Job

Ellie's addiction started with her job, as they had a set parameter when it came to dressing up. She wore her gorgeous lingeries with her casual outfits which she donned in the office.

She Has Social Media Followers Who Encourage Her

Ellie who is also a blogger has over 41,000-strong followers who love to see the new bralettes, suspender belts, and the new undies that she tries on.

What is your take on her addiction? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

