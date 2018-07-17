Have You Wondered What Does Your Shoe Size Reveal About Your Personality

Predictions based on your toe finger size to the way you sit, many psychological tests reveal about the personality of a person.

Here, in this article, we reveal you one of the necessary tests of judging a person by just looking at their foot size!

According to psychological tests our personality can be defined by looking at the some of the physical traits of the person.

We here to explain the personality of individuals whose character can be defined by looking at their shoe size. These predictions are based on a research in which it is found that people who had similar feet sizes have many things in common!

Find out about what does your shoe size have to say!

If Your Shoe Size Is 5 Or Below

If you are an individual whose shoe size is 5 or below 5, then as an individual you come across as a warm-hearted person. Loving nature comes naturally to you and being around people is something that keeps you happy. For you, life is all about having a good time rather than doing things to show off to others.

Is Your Shoe Size 6?

Individuals whose shoe size is six are believed to be friendly and are known to be people pleasers. These individuals tend to make friends wherever they go. They tend to leave a mark on everyone's heart. They are known to be the kind and extremely lovable individuals. On the other hand, they are adaptable, kind, generous as well.

Is Your Shoe Size 7?

Individuals whose shoe size is said to be 7 are passionate individuals who are excited about everything that they tend to put their effort in. They are individuals of wisdom, and they exactly know their worth. On the other hand, these individuals would not mind sayings a "no" to things that they do not wish to do.

Is Your Shoe Size 8?

Individuals whose shoe size is 8 tend to feel that life gets a little overwhelming, but at the same time, they know how to deal with it. They love taking up challenges and obstacles are something that does not scare them away. Apart from this, they also face difficulties like a challenge. Overall life without challenges is boring for these individuals.

Is Your Shoe Size 9?

Individuals whose size is nine are believed to be confident, and they exactly know what they don't want. Though they tend to take criticism well in general, they hardly pay attention to what people might have to say. Apart from all this, they mind their own business and do not interfere in anybody else's life.

Is Your Shoe Size 10?

The shoe size 10 believed to be the average male shoe size in the USA, and it is considered to be very common. These individuals hate being under control. They don't like being told what to do and instead prefer being independent. On the other hand, they tend to hear all opinions from others, yet they tend to act on the one they believe is the best.

Is Your Shoe Size 11?

Individuals whose shoe size is 11 are believed to take up challenges. These individuals are the kind of people who either work hard at anything that they do. Parties, late nights and living life on their terms and with no regrets is what defines them.

Is Your Shoe Size 12?

Individuals whose size is 12 are believed to be peace lovers. They tend to avoid any uncomfortable situations. These individuals do not make friends, but when you do, then they keep them for life. Nature is something that fascinates them, and they tend to explore the environment in every possible situation.

Is Your Shoe Size 13 Or Plus?

Individuals whose shoe size is 13 are believed to be classy and sophisticated. As individuals, they love to keep everything organised. They are the kind of individuals whom one would approach them when they are confused by their thoughts and need advice. These individuals are also reliable, and their opinions are said to be stable in everything that they do.