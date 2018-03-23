Dating Traits That Define You On The Basis Of Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: March 21-April 19

The great thing about you is that you are brave and adventurous. You are never afraid of putting yourself outside your comfort zone. On the other hand, you are not afraid to go out and date people who you typically would not be. Experiencing new relationships is something that keeps you hooked to dating.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

As an individual, you are always confident and optimistic. The positivity that you have is something that will get rubbed by the ones whom you date and this is something that can spark up the relationship. So, basically, you do not have to do extra work and instead just focus on being your ownself and see things falling in place!

Gemini: May 21-June 20

You are an individual who loves new experiences, just like Aries. The biggest trait about you as an individual is that you are adaptable and can sail through any given tough situation. Apart from this, you are never afraid of exploring new experiences, this is something that keeps you hooked to dating!

Cancer: June 21-July 22

As individuals, you do not have to work too hard to project a good image for yourself. And this is the biggest strength you have. You are a master who is great at self-branding. On the other hand, you tend to lure people in with your charm and approachability.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

As a person, you tend to act yourself on dates. You are not even sorry about it and this is your greatest asset! People always know that you are not hiding the actual side of yours. Your date can always be assured that what they are getting to see is what is your true side. You always tend to stay true to yourself.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

You are ruthless as an individual and people might not necessarily appreciate this. You don't like to waste your time with relationships that you know are not right for you. With a cold heart, you tend to walk away whenever you know that the things are not going to work out.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

As an individual, you tend to know how to conduct yourself with utmost grace, elegance, and poise. Apart from this, you are always so well behaved. You tend to have good manners and this is something that makes it so easy for the people around you to feel comfortable and safe. On the other hand, you always know how to treat other human beings well and that's why you're really good at dating.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

You always tend to listen to your instincts while dating. You are so intuitive that you do not always over-think about everything. On the other hand, you are not even reckless either. Apart from this, you are very calculated and methodical in your approach as well.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

As an individual of this sign, you are absolutely hilarious and this is your biggest draw. Apart from this, the thing about your humour is that it's adaptable. This is the kind of humour that is versatile enough to be funny to different kinds of personalities. As a person, you're very positive and you really do a good job of making every situation as light as possible.

Capricorn: Dec 23- Jan 20

You are very clear about your boundaries when you date and this is the best thing. While you may seem snobbish to a lot of people, this does not affect you. You tend to know where you stand; and this is something you expect others to appreciate as well.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

You hate playing the typical dating games. You don't deliberately try to act disinterested. But this is something you don't deliberately maintain to show some kind of an emotional distance. On the other hand, you don't build a false wall around yourself and this plays a vital role, as you don't play hard to get. All that you need to do is just act yourself and people really will respond well to that sincerity.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

You are an individual who loves to live at the moment. You have a tendency to be a daydreamer, as you cut all of that out when you are on a date with someone. On the other hand, you really take the time to just be in the moment. Apart from this, you stay attentive, listen and also observe others. This creates the comfort zone that a partner would actually look for.