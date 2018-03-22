Zodiac Signs That Are Ranked As Being The Most Laziest

Aries: March 21-April 19

These individuals want comfort at ALL times. They tend to be impatient and moody. So, one can expect them to face the sudden fit of anger they would throw when they are being woken up before their actual alarm time! They are determined to make a day fully productive, but getting off their bed is something that is really a hard part for them to do.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

These individuals have a desperate need to be the center of attention, but on the other hand, they love to have their private time in the morning to get prepared. So when others intervene in their space, they need to watch out, as these guys would create havoc.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

They are fun, intellectual, humanitarian, but at the same time, they need their space and "ME" time. They can switch their moods in no time when they are being disturbed, especially when they are sleeping. Letting them have their own time is something that can keep them calm.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

They are sweet and caring and they would go to any extent to help their loved ones. The only drawback these individuals have is that they value their ability to escape from reality when the going gets tough more than their relationships. In order to achieve this, all that they need to do is to Sleep! And if they are disturbed during this time, then there is no stopping for the trouble coming your way. Instead, giving them their much needed sleep will help you avoid unwanted troubles.

