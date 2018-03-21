Zodiac Signs Which Are Ranked As The Best Lovers

Aries: March 21-April 19

This is one of the most loving of all the zodiac signs. Though at first it is difficult for them to open up about their feelings, they express it all. They always end up yielding and understanding love, as it is one of the most beautiful things that can be experienced. These guys are great about keeping things secretive.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

These individuals are simply the best. Though they have emotional ups and downs, they tend to move like a crab, and hide in that large shell. On the other hand, they usually go out to love intensely. Apart from this, the maternal love, feelings and imagination is something that defines their abilities.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

These individuals are extremely powerful and reliable beings. When it comes to love, they give the most beautiful and flawless feeling of the lot. These individuals love to please those whom they love. They are ruled by this sign and are generally the best when they have a private life.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

These individuals like to stay in harmony with everyone around them. On the other hand, they are friendly and share everything with their loved ones. They hate conflicts, and this is the reason that they are usually the kindest of the lot that people do not like to forget. Their only motto is to simply love and be loved. They do not know any limits when it comes to giving love to the others.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

These individuals make excellent lovers! They have an obvious sex-appeal which is very hard to resist for the other zodiacs. These individuals tend to completely surrender themselves to love and passion. They love to try new positions in the bedroom as well. These individuals are the best, as one would never get bored with them. On the other hand, they can be very jealous and possessive as hell.

