Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

A Ritual Where Married Women Stay Naked For 5 Days

By

There are many unusual practices that people tend to follow during weddings. Some of the rituals that are being blindly followed while there are those which have a religious meaning behind it.

Here, in this article, we reveal you about the bizarre ritual where a woman is forced to stay naked for 5 days and has to abstain herself from sex or any physical contact.

Married Women Are Naked For 5 Days Here

Apart from this, also check out on the bizarre rituals people follow during weddings in India.

Array

Brides Have To Stay Naked For 5 Days After Wedding Here

This is the weirdest ritual that people of Himachal Pradesh have been following it for the longest time. Here, the brides are forced to follow a strict ritual where they have to stay naked for 5 days in a row. During these days, the women are not allowed to get physical with their partners.

Awkward Things That Happen During Every Desi Shaadi

Array

Washing Feet Of Bride And Drinking The Water/Milk!

People in Gujarat follow this bizarre ritual where the groom's feet are washed with milk and honey by his would-be father-in-law. The weirdest thing about this ritual is that he is supposed to drink that water or milk in the name of Madhuparka.

Array

The Trapeze Task

This is one of the most common post-wedding ritual followed in Bihar, where a newlywed bride has to balance earthen pots after pots on her head. These pots are placed by her mother-in-law. The newlywed woman is then supposed to seek the elder's blessings by bowing down. The reason for this to go check on the bride's ability to balance her family responsibilities.

Array

Change Of Mind

In certain Tamil Brahmin communities, a funny ritual is being practised where a groom pretends to change his mind at the last minute mandatorily, and he acts to refuse to become a married man. The man is then later counselled by the girl's brothers or her father of becoming a ‘Sansarik' and not a ‘Sanyasi.'

Unusual Indian Wedding Pictures!

Array

The Groom’s Mother Skips The Wedding

In Bengali wedding tradition, a bizarre culture of the groom's mother not allowed to be present at the time of the marriage. This ritual is practised for the sake of her son's happy life.

Array

The Run-Away Act

Few ‘Adivasi communities' in India have this strange tradition where the bride keeps his newly wedded wife in a hidden place for a complete year. During this time, she is not allowed to go out or interact with an outsider. After the end of the year, the community seniors approve the wedding, and there are huge celebrations that are followed.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: life bizarre weird rituals wedding
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 19:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue