Girl Finally Gets Rid Of The Extra Limbs On Her Chest

Imagine being born as a special child. It has its own norms and clauses. What if you had an extra hand or a limb, life becomes a challenge then as these particular body features become a hurdle in our daily life chores.

This is one such case of a girl who has struggled with her parasitic twin for 14 long years, and she can finally breathe in peace as she is getting operated to get rid of her parasitic twin.

Check out the story of the girl who is born with extra parts as it belonged to a parasitic twin which did not develop properly.