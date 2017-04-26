This Guy Has The Most Beautiful Wife And The World Is Jealous About It!

Love is blind and this couple just proves it right!

Anything that we post on our social sites is said to be judged by our friends and family. It gives them the freedom to come up with any random thought that can even be sarcastic when it is not needed.

This makes social sites a vulnerable place for people to share their personal space; and a couple has just faced the brunt, as the man is quite ordinary looking while his girl is really pretty.

Check out this unique love story that has gone viral for all the wrong reasons...

She Is Gorgeous! This gorgeous girl named Lucy LuvElla is taking the internet by storm over her photos along with her husband and daughter. Her Facebook Profile Reveals… According to her Facebook profile, she has more than 90,000 followers and she also owns a beauty and skincare firm. Her Post Went Viral... She posted her pictures with her family and the post has since then gone viral. The world is so curious about the couple that there are over 36,000 likes, 21,000 shares and 4000 comments on this album. Mixed Reactions Of The People Online… The photos that Lucy shared on her Facebook have generated mixed reactions from the netizens, as some called her husband to be "lucky" after capturing the heart of this gorgeous lady. They Are The Most Unlikely Couple They are considered to be the most unlikely couple in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Even though the couple are facing a lot of criticism on the Internet, they are sticking onto each other. Check out more pictures of this beautiful couple on her social site.