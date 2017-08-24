Ganesha Mantras That Can Impact Your Life!

Lord Ganesha is given the first place when it comes to any spiritual practice. He is one of most worshipped God in the Hindu religion.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birthday (the rebirth) of the Lord. Since Ganesh Chaturthi is around most of us are seen enchanting couple of mantras.

But what if share a list of mantras that can help you avoid bad times completely? The list includes some of the most powerful mantras that can even change your life.

Check out on the list of these powerful Ganesha mantras that are powerful...

"Aum Gam Ganapatye Namah" This is root mantra of Lord Ganesha. It is also known as his ''beej'' Mantra. This mantra is used for Yoga Sadhana in which we pray to Lord Ganesha and merge ourself with the supreme knowledge and peace. One can use this mantra before they start any new venture so that success comes without any hassle. "Aum Shri Ganeshaya Namah" This is the mantra of prayer, love and adoration. In other words, it means praise to Lord Ganesha. It is chanted to get Ganesha's blessings for the positive starting of a project, work or simply to offer him the praise. "Aum Ekadantaya Namah Ekadanta" This refers to one tusk in the elephant face, which signifies that God broke the duality and made you to have a complete one-pointed mind. Whoever has that oneness of mind and single-minded devotion will achieve everything by enchanting this mantra. "Aum Sumukhaya Namah" This mantra has a lot of meaning, in simple terms, it means you will be always very beautiful in soul, in spirit, in face, everything. When a person would meditate on this mantra, will have very pleasing manners and a beauty comes to them naturally. Apart from this they would also get inner peace. "Aum Kshipra Prasadaya Namah" Kshipra means immediate. It is believed that if some danger or negative energy is coming your way, then you don't know how to get rid of that danger, with true devotion, practice this mantra for quick blessing and purification of one's aura. "Aum Bhalachandraya Namah" Bhala means the forehead center in Sanskrit. Chandra means the crescent moon. Bhalachandra means that chakra from where the nectar drips. That is the secret of all healing.