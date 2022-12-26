Just In
Year Ender 2022: Top Health And Hygiene Lessons Of The Year
From COVID to the Zombie Virus, the list of disease outbreaks over the past few years has truly been endless.
In the course of time, as we learned more about life and the virus altered our perception of living, we began to take life more seriously, realizing that it may end at any moment. With life slowly returning to normal we learned to prioritize things such as healthy habits.
A list of the lessons we learned about health and hygiene over the past year and how we have incorporated them into our lives can be found below.
1. Washing hands
This one tops the list of health and hygiene lessons of the year. When the COVID outbreak began two years ago, what began as a mandatory precaution became an integral part of our daily lives. When we return from outside, this is a very healthy habit, since we may be carrying germs and viruses. Moreover, COVID or not, washing your hands is an important hygiene practice.
2. Wearing mask
As well as protecting us from viruses, masks help us protect us from air pollutants as well. We were all dismayed at the sight of suffering and pollution in the country during Diwali and the approaching winter. Additionally, we learned that masks are mandatory for daily life, regardless of whether or not they are accompanied by COVID.
3. Hands off the face
Aside from the fact that this was advocated as a preventative measure against COVID, it is also a healthy habit to refrain from touching your face excessively. Not only does this increase the spread of germs on your hands, but it can also cause havoc on the skin, especially if you have a sensitive complexion.
4. Working out
Fitness is undergoing rapid change in India - and the lockdown may have played a role in it. Prioritizing our health helps us develop the immunity necessary to fight any virus or disease. As our body's immunity enables us to fight the diseases we are exposed to, it is imperative to maintain a healthy lifestyle that involves regular workout as well as eat a nutritious diet in order to enhance the body's immunity.
5. Smoking
COVID, the respiratory illness put a highlight on the perils of smoking and how it weakens our immunity system. The consumption of tobacco and smoking is extremely harmful, and further undermines the immune system. Smoking can also result in lung disorders, liver problems, and cardiovascular diseases. To lead a healthy and long life, it is imperative that we reduce and eventually eliminate these harmful habits.
On A Final Note...
The adoption of new, healthier habits may protect you from serious health problems. After a while, if you stay with these changes, they will probably become part of your daily routine.
