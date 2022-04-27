World Veterinary Day 2022: Know About The Date, Theme, History And Objective Of The Day Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Every year on the last Saturday of April, World Veterinary Day is observed. This year, the day falls on 30 April. The goal of the day is to raise awareness about animal health care and the efforts that may be taken to prevent animal cruelty. The day also teaches how to be a good pet owner by being well informed about many aspects of pet care.

World Veterinary Day 2022: Theme

'Strengthening veterinary resilience' is the theme for World Veterinary Day 2022. The theme calls for providing veterinary doctors with any and all assistance and resources they may require during their practice. It will also recognise the enormous efforts made by veterinarians, veterinary associations, and others to enhance veterinary resilience and attract attention to this vital subject.

The last year's theme for the day was "Veterinary reaction to the COVID-19 problem".

History Of The World Veterinary Day

The first World Veterinary Day was held in 1863. Professor John Gamgee of the Veterinary College of Edinburgh had organised a gathering of European veterinarians. The name given to the meeting was International Veterinary Congress.

The members of the World Veterinary Congress from the 8th session constituted a permanent committee in 1906.

The permanent committee and other members of the Veterinary Congress felt the need for a larger organisation during the 15th session which was organised in Stockholm (capital of Sweden).

As a result, the World Veterinary Association was founded during the next congress session in Madrid in 1959. In 1997, a new constitution was formed and the structure of the organisation was also completely redefined. Presently, more than 70 countries are represented in the World Veterinary Association.

Every association member is required to pay a yearly membership fee. In the year 2001, the World Veterinary Association decided to celebrate the day on the last Saturday of April.

The World Veterinary Association work on a number of beneficial projects. The decision to give out a World Veterinary Day Award began in 2008 and has proven to be beneficial in promoting the veterinary profession. Kenya Veterinary Association was the first to get this honour.

Objectives Of The World Veterinary Day

Some of the objectives of the World Veterinary Day include:

Motivate youngsters to actively take part in veterinarian science and help popularise the industry.

Prioritising animal safety primarily by good food practices and safety procedures.

Providing and improving the living circumstances of animals, especially those who are abandoned.

Motivating others to learn about animal-borne illnesses and how to immunise their pets.

To thank veterinarians around the world for their excellent world and support.