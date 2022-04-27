Just In
- 15 min ago Roses, Bougainvillea, Hibiscus - 5 Best Flowering Plants For Summer Home Décor
- 45 min ago Over 6 Lakh Diabetes Screenings In A Week At Ayushman Bharat Block Health Melas
- 52 min ago 11 Common Yoga Mistakes You Might Be Making And How To Avoid Them
- 5 hrs ago Vaccine Fatigue? Complacency, Confusion, Fear Behind Reluctance To Take Covid Booster, Say Experts
Don't Miss
- Sports KIUG 2021: How son of slippers-seller from Beed, Gajanan Khandagale, made his way to bronze medal in shooting
- News Covid-19: Wearing mask is mandatory now in Kerala
- Technology Xiaomi 12 Pro First Impressions- The Good, The Bad & The X-Factor
- Movies Pan Nalin's Last Film Show To Be The Opening Gala Movie At Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles
- Finance EU Begins, Emergency Gas Talks
- Automobiles Ola Electric Scooter Lit On Fire In Tamilnadu: Owner Claims Poor Performance & Range
- Education Delhi EWS DG Admission Result 2022-23 Declared, Download Delhi EWS First Merit List On edudel.nic.in
- Travel Hill Stations In South India That Are Good To Visit This Summer
World Veterinary Day 2022: Know About The Date, Theme, History And Objective Of The Day
Every year on the last Saturday of April, World Veterinary Day is observed. This year, the day falls on 30 April. The goal of the day is to raise awareness about animal health care and the efforts that may be taken to prevent animal cruelty. The day also teaches how to be a good pet owner by being well informed about many aspects of pet care.
World Veterinary Day 2022: Theme
'Strengthening veterinary resilience' is the theme for World Veterinary Day 2022. The theme calls for providing veterinary doctors with any and all assistance and resources they may require during their practice. It will also recognise the enormous efforts made by veterinarians, veterinary associations, and others to enhance veterinary resilience and attract attention to this vital subject.
The last year's theme for the day was "Veterinary reaction to the COVID-19 problem".
History Of The World Veterinary Day
The first World Veterinary Day was held in 1863. Professor John Gamgee of the Veterinary College of Edinburgh had organised a gathering of European veterinarians. The name given to the meeting was International Veterinary Congress.
The members of the World Veterinary Congress from the 8th session constituted a permanent committee in 1906.
The permanent committee and other members of the Veterinary Congress felt the need for a larger organisation during the 15th session which was organised in Stockholm (capital of Sweden).
As a result, the World Veterinary Association was founded during the next congress session in Madrid in 1959. In 1997, a new constitution was formed and the structure of the organisation was also completely redefined. Presently, more than 70 countries are represented in the World Veterinary Association.
Every association member is required to pay a yearly membership fee. In the year 2001, the World Veterinary Association decided to celebrate the day on the last Saturday of April.
The World Veterinary Association work on a number of beneficial projects. The decision to give out a World Veterinary Day Award began in 2008 and has proven to be beneficial in promoting the veterinary profession. Kenya Veterinary Association was the first to get this honour.
Objectives Of The World Veterinary Day
- Some of the objectives of the World Veterinary Day include:
- Motivate youngsters to actively take part in veterinarian science and help popularise the industry.
- Prioritising animal safety primarily by good food practices and safety procedures.
- Providing and improving the living circumstances of animals, especially those who are abandoned.
- Motivating others to learn about animal-borne illnesses and how to immunise their pets.
- To thank veterinarians around the world for their excellent world and support.
- healthAsymptomatic Animal Handlers Transmit COVID Delta Variant To Lions At Zoo In South Africa: Study
- pulseWorld Elephant Day: 12 Interesting Facts About Elephants On This Day
- healthAre Pets At The Risk Of Coronavirus?
- lifeViral: Cuteness Alert: Cat Consoling Crying Girl Is Worth To Watch
- pulseViral: This Adorable Penguin Migrates 8,000 KM Every Year To Meet The Man Who Saved It
- pulseCuteness Alert: Adorable Pandas Doing Funny Activities Will Make You Fall In Love With Them
- pulseViral: Cats' Funny Reactions To Cat-Face Filter On Their Owners' Faces Will Keep You LOLing All Day
- lifeSimple Acts Of Kindness That Can Have A Big Impact In Your Life
- wellnessNew Research Says That Pets, Music And Nature Can Help Relieve Stress
- pulseMost Dangerous Animals In The World
- pulseAnimal Rituals That Will Make You Emotional
- pulseAnimals That Might Show Up In Your Toilet